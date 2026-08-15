Malawi’s 2026 Primary, JCE exams out

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has released the 2026 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education and Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations results.

According to a press release issued today, a total of 245,048 candidates sat for the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education exams and 198,903 have passed, representing a pass rate of 81.17%.

A breakdown shows that 101,548 males passed out of 118,511, representing 85.69%, while 97,355 females passed out of 126,537, representing 76.94%.

For the Junior Certificate,125,777 out of 154,880 candidates passed, representing 81.21%.

MANEB says male candidates performed better in both exams.

In JCE, Males recorded 84.04% compared to 78.49% for females.

The board discloses that at JCE level, top three schools based on the proportion of As and Bs, are Ludzi Girls (95.71%), St Mauritius (94.98%) and Jalira Girls (93.89%).

Based on pass rate, bottom three schools are Ajemson Private (0.00%) Joy Private (30.00%) and H & C Private (30.77%).

At Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) level, Zomba Urban led with 29.13% of candidates scoring As and Bs, followed by Mzuzu City with 26.91% and Lilongwe West with 25.73%.

How to access the examination results?

2026 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education and Junior Certificate of Education examination results can be accessed online.

Schools should visit their e-Registration Portal at https://maneb.malawi265.com/portal/Account/Login

Candidates, parents or guardians can access results at https://maneb.malawi265.com/ExamResults/