Zambia President Hichilema takes early lead as ECZ releases first results from 4 out of 226 constituencies

By Lovemore Lubinda

The Electoral Commission of Zambia, ECZ, has announced the first batch of official presidential results from the Northern Province, covering four out of 226 constituencies.

From the consolidated results for the four constituencies, President Hakainde Hichilema garnered 22,476 votes against his main challenger Brian Mundubile’s 14,388.

The breakdown is as follows:

CHISAMBA DISTRICT

(Chisamba Constituency)

Hakainde Hichilema: 6,568

Brian Mundubile: 3,180

KAPUTA DISTRICT

(Kundabwika Constituency)

Hakainde Hichilema: 4,160

Brian Mundubile: 3,180

LUANGWA DISTRICT

(Feira Constituency)

Hakainde Hichilema: 4,900

Brian Mundubile: 7,885

MUFUMBWE DISTRICT

(Dongwe Constituency)

Hakainde Hichilema – 6,848

Brian Mundubile – 143

Meanwhile, the ECZ is going to inform the nation at 0900 hours tomorrow when the next announcement will be.

The ECZ had earlier suspended the counting and announcement of results countrywide following reports of violence targeting poll staff and, in some cases, theft of marked ballot papers from ballot boxes.

Announcing the lifting of the suspension, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said the Commission has put in place the necessary security measures following consultations with law enforcement agencies.

“The security threat to the electoral process has been contained and that the necessary measures have been put in place to enable the process to continue,” Zaloumis said.

Zaloumis said the Commission’s decision to resume the process followed a review of the security situation.

She further revealed that polling had successfully been conducted at all polling stations across the country, with the last polling station closing at 02:00 hours today.

The ECZ Chairperson also appealed to political parties, candidates and their supporters to remain peaceful and allow poll staff to conduct their duties without intimidation, interference or violence.

She said the safety of poll staff, security of electoral materials and integrity of the electoral process remained paramount.

Meanwhile, Zaloumis also cautioned candidates against declaring themselves winners, reminding them that it is an offence under Section 89(1)(o) of the Electoral Process (Amendment) Act No. 32 of 2021 for anyone without lawful authority to announce or declare election results.

She urged all stakeholders to allow the ECZ to discharge its constitutional and statutory mandate of counting, verifying and announcing the results.