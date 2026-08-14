ZambiaDecides2026: Army summons Opposition leader Mundubile over “declaring winning videos”

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The opposition leader Brian Mundubile and his family have been picked by the Military from his residence in kabulonga along kudu road to an undisclosed location.

Sources told The Maravi Post that over 40 Soldiers and other security personnel were present and brutalized Mundubile and his wife as they lifted them and threw them into their vehicle.

Confirming army summon, on his Facebook page, Mundubile appealed for calm.

“Just to confirm that I am being interrogated by officers from the Zambia Army over the two videos I released earlier today.

“I appeal for calm from all our supporters as we allow the due process to proceed,” urgues Mundubile.

One of the videos, Mundubile declared himself as a presidential winner.

Meanwhile, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says will resume announcing presidential results tonight after it was halted.

Zambians went to polls on August 13, 2026 whose main presidential competitors are incumbent Hakainde Hichilema and Brian Mundubile.