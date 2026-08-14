ZambiaDecides 2026: Comedian Difikoti wins Munali Parliamentary Seat

By Edwin Mbewe

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The laughter has given way to cheers, and the comedian has traded the microphone for a parliamentary mandate.

Thomas Sipalo, popularly known as Difikoti, has pulled off a remarkable political comeback, emerging victorious in the Munali Constituency parliamentary election on the United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket in the 13th August 2026 General elections.

For a man whose name became synonymous with comedy and entertainment, the journey to Parliament is nothing short of extraordinary.

Five years ago, Sipalo stood on the same political battlefield as an aspiring lawmaker. In the 2021 general elections, he mounted a spirited campaign but fell short, finishing runner-up to Mike Mposha.

But defeat did not end the dream.

Instead, it appears to have fuelled it.

According to media houses in Zambia, Sipalo returned to Munali with a renewed political ambition, carrying with him years of grassroots engagement, community interaction and a strong public profile built through his career in entertainment.

This time, the result was different.

Difikoti has won.

His victory not only delivers him a seat in Parliament but also ensures that the UPND retains the strategically important Munali Constituency in Lusaka.

The transformation is striking_from making audiences laugh to preparing to speak on the floor of Parliament on behalf of thousands of constituents.

Throughout his political journey, Sipalo has sought to build a connection with residents beyond the entertainment spotlight. His involvement in community activities, particularly youth and sporting initiatives, helped strengthen his visibility at grassroots level.

Now, that connection has translated into electoral power.

In his victory remarks, the newly elected MP thanked the people of Munali for placing their trust in him and promised to turn their mandate into action.

He highlighted youth empowerment, infrastructure development and effective representation among his key priorities.

For his supporters, the victory represents more than just a change of profession. It is the story of a man who walked away from a painful defeat, returned to the political arena and ultimately achieved what had eluded him five years earlier.

The comedian is now a lawmaker.The stage has changed.

The audience is bigger.

And the jokes are about to give way to the serious business of representing Munali in Parliament.