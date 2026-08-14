ZambiaDecides2026:Hichilema, Mundubile into tight race

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia remained on election watch on Friday as officials continued counting ballots from Thursday’s presidential, parliamentary and local government elections, with President Hakainde Hichilema and opposition challenger Brian Mundubile seeking to secure victory.

The development was reported by News Diggers, which said counting continued overnight after voters across the country turned out to choose leaders for the next five years.

The publication reported that voting was largely peaceful, although turnout appeared lower than in the 2021 election.

Polling stations began receiving voters as early as 03:00 hours in some areas, while the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) reported that most stations on the Copperbelt opened on schedule.

Some polling centres in other provinces experienced delays because of logistical difficulties.

The ECZ said stations that opened late would remain operational long enough to provide voters with the full 12-hour voting period prescribed for polling.

The commission is now overseeing the collection and verification of results from polling stations across the country.

Officials have urged candidates and their supporters to remain patient while the figures are compiled and verified.

Hichilema, who is seeking another term in office, is facing a competitive challenge from Mundubile as the opposition seeks to wrestle power from the governing United Party for National Development.

The election has attracted considerable attention both within Zambia and across the region because of its potential implications for the country’s political direction and economic policies.

Authorities have so far described the voting environment as largely peaceful, easing concerns that tensions could escalate during the counting process.

The ECZ has said it expects to collect election results within 48 hours, although the final declaration will depend on the completion of verification procedures and the resolution of any outstanding issues.

With counting continuing, both camps remain focused on the emerging results as Zambia awaits an official announcement of the winner.