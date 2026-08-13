Zambia Decides2026: Pollster disputes re-marked ballots in transit’ claims

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia’s Electoral Commission has rejected allegations that pre-marked ballot papers were being transported through South Africa ahead of the country’s general election, describing the claims as false and urging the public to rely on verified information.

The development was reported by The Zambian Observer, which said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) had dismissed claims that ballot papers destined for Zambia were being moved through South Africa after allegedly being pre-marked.

The commission said the allegations were unfounded and that all election materials had already been received and distributed through established procedures.

The ECZ said it was not expecting any additional consignment of ballot papers from South Africa or Dubai.

According to the commission, the ballot papers required for the election had already been received, verified and dispatched to polling stations.

The electoral authority said political party representatives were present during key stages of the verification and distribution process, providing an additional level of scrutiny over the handling of election materials.

The allegations reportedly emerged after the Tonse Alliance raised concerns about ballot papers allegedly originating from Dubai and passing through South Africa.

The alliance suggested that the materials could have been tampered with or pre-marked in favour of certain candidates.

The ECZ rejected the claims and said there was no outstanding shipment of ballot papers expected from either South Africa or Dubai.

The commission warned that unverified allegations about election materials could create unnecessary fear among voters and undermine confidence in the electoral process.

It also urged political parties and other stakeholders to confirm information with the electoral authority before making serious public accusations.

The dispute comes as Zambia heads to the polls on Thursday, August 13, with the management and security of election materials under intense public scrutiny.

The ECZ has maintained that it is committed to conducting a transparent and credible election and has called on political parties, candidates and voters to protect peace and respect the electoral process.

The controversy underscores the importance of clear communication and independent verification during elections, particularly when allegations concern the integrity of ballot papers.

With voting imminent, the electoral commission is seeking to reassure voters that election materials are being handled under established safeguards.

The commission has appealed to Zambians to remain calm, reject misinformation and participate peacefully in the democratic process.