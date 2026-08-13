CMA calls for financing to boost coal production

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Newly established Coal Mines Association (CMA) has called on financial institutions and the government to support the development and financing of coal mining in Malawi, a move it believes could help reduce the country’s reliance on imported coal.

The association made the call in Lilongwe during a meeting with the Mining and Minerals Regulatory Authority (MMRA).

Chairman of the association, Hastings Jere, said if the coal industry is properly financed, miners would be able to increase production and improve the quality of locally produced coal.

“A lot of people will tell you that Malawi doesn’t have coal, but that is not true. As an association, we believe there is a lot of coal in the country, although the problem remains in financing the industry. So, we believe that through this association, we will be able to lobby these financial institutions for assistance for the benefit of the country,” said Jere.

Jere further said, as a new association, they will work hand in hand with MMRA to help regulate the industry, while also engaging companies that import coal in an effort to reduce coal imports.

“We are wondering why companies would spend dollars to import coal. We believe that if they can give us the business, we will be able to purchase good machinery, thereby producing good quality coal and saving forex for the country,” he said.

Jere also said the association is looking to the government to play a key role in supporting the development of the coal industry.

“Again, we are looking at the government as a bridge for the success of these pillars. That is why we are coming to the government, that through their guidance, maybe we can forge ahead. Whenever we have a problem, we are able to take these problems to them, as we need their guidance in the journey of developing the coal industry,” added Jere.

In his remarks after the discussion, MMRA Inspection and Enforcement Manager, Chimwemwe Bandazi, said the authority is pleased with the introduction of the association.

“We are encouraged by the initiative taken by the association. This is a right step for the industry as we move towards developing mining. These efforts are pleasing to us, and we are glad that, as an authority, we will have a partner to help regulate the industry,” said Bandazi.

Recently, banks and listed companies in the country have shown interest in joining the mining industry, as efforts to develop Malawi’s mining sector continue.

The Coal Mines Association currently has 14 registered miners.

One of the notable users of coal in the country is the cement manufacturing industry, which relies on coal as part of its production process.