Abidjan-based PR Firm African Media Agency (AMA) Unveiled as DASA 2026’s Exclusive Pan-African PR Partner

ACCRA, Ghana / ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 12 August 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – AMA , a leading pan-African communications firm with headquarters in Abidjan and offices in Accra, Durban, Johannesburg, and New York City, has officially been named the exclusive Pan-African Public Relations Partner for the prestigious Digital Assets Summit Africa (DASA 2026).

Organized by ProMark Elite Limited, DASA 2026 is scheduled to take place on September 16–17, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, Ghana. Convening under the high-level theme “From Policy to Prosperity: Scaling Digital Assets for Investment, Jobs & Economic Growth,” the summit stands as the continent’s definitive assembly for digital economy leaders.

More than 1,000 global C-suite delegates, policymakers, investors, and central bankers from Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America will gather to shape the future of blockchain, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, stablecoins, Web3, and regulatory innovation.

The landmark summit boasts elite institutional endorsements, featuring direct participation from the Bank of Ghana (via its Virtual Assets Department), Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Chartered Institute of Bankers, and global knowledge leaders like Deloitte.

Highlighting the speaker lineup are distinguished leaders including Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson (Minister for Finance, Ghana), Tahiru Alhassan (Head of Oversight & Compliance, Virtual Assets Dept, Bank of Ghana), Mensah Thompson (Deputy Director General, SEC Ghana), and Jimoh Musa Itopa (Director, Payments System Policy Dept, Central Bank of Nigeria).

“DASA 2026 was established as an elite stage where transformative financial policy meets market execution,” stated Peter Manso, CEO of Promark Elite Ltd, organizers of DASA.

“However, Africa’s digital asset conversation remains critically incomplete without our Francophone neighbors. Partnering with a continental powerhouse like AMA gives us the exact bilingual muscle required to build this cross-border bridge. We are thrilled to collaborate with AMA. I strongly believe that this partnership sets the perfect foundation as we already eye Abidjan as a prospective host city for a future edition of the Digital Assets Summit Africa.”

To ensure the summit’s reach spans the entire continent and tomorrow’s tech leaders, AMA is partnering with Hyver Organization, a NextGen tech network bridging 27 universities across Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Kenya, Niger, Tanzania, and Togo.

Engaging over 7,000 academic students and young professionals, this collaboration injects West Africa’s brightest young minds into a dialogue that extends far beyond Ghana’s borders.

“At AMA, actively championing African tech ecosystems is built into our DNA,” noted Angela Akua Asante, Ghana Country Lead and Strategic Communications Advisor at AMA.

Ghana has rapidly established itself as a forward-thinking launchpad for institutional digital finance, with the Bank of Ghana and local stakeholders creating progressive frameworks like the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act. Yet, communication bridges to Francophone West Africa remain untapped.

“Ghana’s regulatory ecosystem is proving to be exceptionally collaborative in building fit-for-purpose rails for digital assets. Nonetheless, a persistent communication gap has long separated our English-speaking ecosystem from neighboring French-speaking markets,” Ms. Asante remarked.

“That is precisely where AMA steps in. It is both an honor and a strategic duty for AMA Ghana to serve as exclusive Pan-African PR partners, bridging these dynamic markets to drive true regional economic integration.”

As crucial conversations unfold at DASA 2026 in Accra, AMA will be right in the room as the ultimate bridge and plug, helping translate high-level English dialogue into a continent-wide movement, amplifying the narrative far beyond Ghana’s borders, and bridging the gap between seasoned founders, investors, policymakers, and regulators, and the vibrant next generation of tech leaders and users.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of ProMark Elite Limited

About African Media Agency (AMA)

AMA is an award-winning, women-owned and led, pan-African communications agency and strategic market entry partner, helping organizations navigate and succeed across African markets and beyond.

AMA combines on-the-ground intelligence with strategic communications to support market entry, shape policy conversations, and drive outcomes across awareness, reputation, and growth. Through an integrated approach spanning public relations, reputation management, crisis preparedness, digital communications, and content, AMA delivers campaigns that influence perception and unlock opportunities with key stakeholders.

With expertise across sectors including finance, health, science, technology, and agriculture, AMA translates complex topics into clear strategies, ensuring clients are not only visible but also well positioned to lead.

Headquartered in Abidjan, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban, Accra, and New York, and a presence in over 30 African markets, AMA combines continental reach with strong local insight.

About ProMark Elite Limited

ProMark Elite Limited is the Ghana-based sister company of UK-Ghana management consultancy ProMark Group Ltd. Specializing in delivering innovative solutions across fintech, IT, procurement, and world-class events, ProMark Elite is the organizer behind flagship initiatives like the Digital Assets Summit Africa (DASA), dedicated to accelerating Africa’s transition toward an inclusive digital economy.

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