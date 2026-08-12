Japan and WFP support vulnerable families through Malawi’s lean season

Rome, Italy, 12 August 2026 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/ – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has signed an agreement with the Government of Japan for a contribution of JPY 300 million (USD 1.9 million) to provide critical food assistance for 170,000 food-insecure people during Malawi’s October to March lean season, when food stocks are low and families struggle to meet their daily food needs.

Announced today in Lilongwe in the presence of His Excellency Naito Yasushi, Ambassador of Japan to Malawi, Wilson Moleni, Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, in the Office of the President and Cabinet, and Hyoung-Joon Lim, WFP’s Country Director in Malawi, the contribution will enable WFP to procure 1,910 mt of rice to support food assistance activities during the lean season.

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, released this month, shows that more than 1.9 million people are facing crisis-level food insecurity (IPC Phase 3), a figure projected to rise to over 2.6 million during the lean season, the period between planting and harvesting, when previous food stocks are empty and new crops are not yet ready. Early climate forecasts indicate an increased likelihood of strong El Niño conditions during the November to April rainy season, which could further increase food insecurity.

“Japan stands with the people of Malawi during this challenging period,” said His Excellency Naito Yasushi, Ambassador of Japan to Malawi. “The Government of Japan is committed to promoting the economic and social development of Malawi and to strengthening our longstanding partnership with the Government of Malawi and WFP. We hope this assistance will help protect the lives and livelihoods of the most vulnerable families facing food insecurity while contributing to a more resilient future.”

The support comes as families face recurrent extreme weather shocks, such as droughts and floods, as well as economic pressures that have disrupted livelihoods and increased humanitarian needs across the country.

“This contribution is a critical boost to our national response efforts,” said Wilson Moleni, Malawi’s Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs. “The IPC findings show that although the situation has improved compared to last year, humanitarian needs remain substantial. This support will help us reach vulnerable households with urgent food assistance while reinforcing the strong partnership between the Government of Malawi, Japan and WFP in addressing food insecurity.”

Japan’s contribution supports the Government of Malawi’s national lean season response aimed at reducing the impact of food shortages on vulnerable communities.

“For millions of Malawians, the lean season remains a period of great uncertainty as food stocks run low and household resources are stretched,” said Hyoung-Joon Lim, WFP’s Country Director in Malawi. “We are deeply grateful to the Government of Japan for helping WFP provide life-saving food assistance that will protect vulnerable families and help them cope with the most difficult months of the year.”

Japan has been a major contributor to WFP’s development and humanitarian operations in Malawi, providing over USD 185 million since 2013.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Word Food Programme.

The post Japan and WFP support vulnerable families through Malawi’s lean season appeared first on African Media Agency.