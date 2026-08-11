World Bank Group Financing to Strengthen Poultry and Aquaculture Value Chains in the Republic of Congo

Boosting local food production, creating jobs, and strengthening climate resilience

Washington, USA, 11 August 2026 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The World Bank Group today approved $60 million in financing to improve the competitiveness and resilience of its poultry and aquaculture value chains in Congo.

“Unlocking the potential of poultry and aquaculture can help Congo create more jobs, improve food and nutrition security, and build a more diversified and resilient economy,” said Cheick F. Kanté Division Director for the Republic of Congo. “This project brings together public investment, private sector engagement, skills development, and climate-smart solutions to help local producers compete and grow.”

The project will focus on strengthening the foundations of competitive poultry and aquaculture sectors by improving access to quality and affordable inputs, including feed, fingerlings, and day-old chicks; upgrading skills and technical capacity; and supporting productive, climate-resilient infrastructure in selected Protected Agricultural Zones. It will also support reforms to improve the policy and regulatory environment for private sector participation, as well as access to finance for farmers and private investors and the mobilization of private capital.

By strengthening local value chains, expanding access to productive assets, improving skills, and catalyzing private investment, the project is expected to generate more and better jobs for farmers, entrepreneurs, processors, traders, and service providers, particularly women and young people.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Word Bank Group.

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