Land audit uncovers weak records, Illegal allocations, governance gaps

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The long-awaited Land Ownership Audit has exposed major gaps in Malawi’s land administration system, including poor record management, illegal allocations, land speculation and failure to comply with land laws.

The findings were presented on Wednesday by Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chimwemwe Mazabuka Chipungu during a press briefing in Lilongwe, where he said the audit was a critical step towards restoring confidence, transparency and accountability in land administration.

The nationwide audit, which was announced on 13 January 2026 and officially launched on 23 February 2026, started with a pilot phase covering Area 3 and Area 10 in Lilongwe City.

According to the Ministry, the audit was triggered by increasing land disputes, particularly in urban areas, with complaints ranging from land grabbing, illegal ownership of plots, double allocation and the use of fraudulent title documents.

The audit found that the Ministry’s land records remain fragmented, making it difficult to establish an accurate picture of available plots and ownership details.

The findings show that outdated cadastral maps have not captured developments such as subdivisions, extensions, infill plots and amalgamations created after 2016.

From available records, Area 3 had 791 allocated plots while Area 10 had 604 allocated plots, according to the audit report.

The audit also revealed weaknesses in record management across departments, including challenges in tracing survey documents, lease agreements, transfer documents and payment records for ground rent and development charges.

The Ministry further found cases of non-compliance with land laws, including unregistered plots, undeveloped land beyond the required period, unauthorised changes of land use and developments in reserved or flood-prone areas.

Chipungu said the government will now move to strengthen land governance by consolidating cadastral maps, improving record management systems and tightening scrutiny of land allocation processes.

He added that individuals whose plots have remained undeveloped for 24 months after being offered leases will be required to start development, failure of which may lead to termination of lease agreements in line with the Land Act.

The Minister also warned that illegal developments on conservation and flood-prone areas will face enforcement action, including demolition where necessary.

The Ministry has further announced plans to restore plot allocation committees to promote fairness, transparency and accountability in land allocation.

Chipungu said the reforms are aimed at creating a more reliable land administration system supported by accurate digital records.

“Land administration must serve Malawians with fairness and transparency,” he said, adding that the Ministry will not tolerate malpractice in land management.

The Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Justice, Charles Mhango; Minister of Labour, Joel Chigona, Deputy Minister of Education, Francis Foley; and Lilongwe Water Board Chairperson, Prophet David Mbewe and Presidential advisor on Youth, Dyton Mussa.