Wednesday, 12 Aug 2026

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Trump evades Iran’s assassination attempt by secretly switching plane

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MaraviPost

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-US President Donald Trump was reportedly moved to a different US military aircraft in a secret operation on July 8, 2026, amid fears of a possible Iranian attack.

White House journalists were left on the original plane without knowing Trump had been moved, meaning they unknowingly became part of a decoy operation.

The White House Correspondents’ Association is now demanding clear rules for future security emergencies, saying journalists should not be placed at risk without being informed.

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