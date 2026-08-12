Trump evades Iran’s assassination attempt by secretly switching plane

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-US President Donald Trump was reportedly moved to a different US military aircraft in a secret operation on July 8, 2026, amid fears of a possible Iranian attack.

White House journalists were left on the original plane without knowing Trump had been moved, meaning they unknowingly became part of a decoy operation.

The White House Correspondents’ Association is now demanding clear rules for future security emergencies, saying journalists should not be placed at risk without being informed.