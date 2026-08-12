Malawi FA recalls back women’s football leader Adellaide Migogo from WAFCON

….FAM President Haiya accused of politicising Scorchers success…..

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has recalled Women’s Football Chairperson, Adellaide Migogo, from Morocco, where the Scorchers are currently playing.

Migogo is the rightful official to patronize the national women’s team at international tournaments in her capacity as head of women’s football in the country.

However, sources indicate she traveled to Morocco as an ordinary supporter instead of being accredited as a VVIP official, which is the protocol for her position.

The decision has drawn criticism from football stakeholders who say Migogo should have been the one officially representing Malawi women’s football in Morocco, rather than other officials who remain with the team.

“We are disappointed with how this was handled. The Women’s Football Chairperson is the legitimate person to be there with the Scorchers,” one official said.

FAM is yet to comment on the reasons behind the recall and the accreditation arrangements for the tournament.

This is happening when FAM Fleetwood Haiya remains in Morocco on women football.

Meanwhile, Haiya is being used of politicising Scorchers success attributing to former President Lazarus Chakwera leadership when the team’s financial support comes from corporate world not politicians.