Zambiadecide2026: Will Lungu’s burial dispute reshape presidential race?

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia heads into its presidential and parliamentary elections on Thursday with President Hakainde Hichilema seeking a second term amid rising political competition, economic pressures and an unresolved dispute over the burial of former President Edgar Lungu.

The BBC’s Dingindaba Buyoya, reporting from Lusaka for BBC Focus on Africa, examined the political contest, speaking to voters, political figures and civil society voices as the country prepares for the Aug. 13 vote.

More than eight million registered voters are expected to participate in the election, with 14 presidential candidates competing for the country’s highest office.

Hichilema, who defeated Lungu in 2021, is seeking another five-year mandate under his United Party for National Development (UPND). But the political landscape has changed significantly since that election, with opposition parties attempting to consolidate support in areas that traditionally backed Lungu’s Patriotic Front.

The dispute surrounding Lungu’s remains has become one of the most politically sensitive issues of the campaign.

Lungu died in South Africa on June 5, 2025, but his family and the government remain divided over his burial, turning the former president’s final resting place into a wider political dispute.

The issue has helped strengthen opposition appeals in parts of northern Zambia, where Lungu and the PF enjoyed substantial support.

Brian Mundubile, a 55-year-old lawyer and former government chief whip under Lungu, has emerged as a major challenger after securing the presidential nomination of the Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance, which is contesting under the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity banner.

Mundubile has pledged to ensure that Lungu receives a dignified burial if he wins the presidency, making the dispute an important part of his campaign appeal.

The opposition is also seeking to capitalize on dissatisfaction over household incomes and the cost of living.

Although Zambia’s annual inflation rate has fallen sharply and the kwacha has strengthened, many households say improvements in economic indicators have yet to translate into significant relief.

Residents interviewed in Lusaka continue to cite the cost of food and other basic necessities as major concerns.

Electricity shortages have added to the pressure. A severe drought in 2024 and 2025 reduced hydropower generation and resulted in prolonged power cuts in parts of the country.

The government has responded by increasing electricity imports and accelerating investment in solar power, helping reduce the severity of outages in recent months.

Hichilema has defended his economic record, arguing that his administration inherited an economy facing serious financial problems.

When he took office in 2021, Zambia was in debt distress and had defaulted on some external obligations. His government subsequently negotiated the restructuring of more than $13 billion in external debt.

The president says the restructuring has generated substantial savings that can now be directed towards public services and investment.

His administration points to free education, the recruitment of teachers and health workers, increased constituency development funding and a recovery in copper production as evidence of progress.

Foreign reserves have also risen, while the government says improved economic conditions have helped restore investor confidence.

Supporters argue that these measures have expanded opportunities, particularly through public-sector employment and greater access to education.

Critics say, however, that the benefits have not reached enough households, with unemployment, low wages and high living costs remaining major concerns.

The government has also faced criticism from civil society groups over its democratic record, particularly allegations that some opposition figures have been silenced through convictions under hate-speech laws.

The political landscape shifted after Lungu’s death last year.

The former president had already been barred from seeking another term by court rulings after serving two terms, but his death removed the opposition’s most recognisable figure and initially appeared to strengthen Hichilema’s prospects.

The PF subsequently fractured, with some of its politicians and supporters moving towards other opposition groups.

Mundubile’s emergence has helped bring sections of the divided opposition together, particularly in areas where Lungu retained a strong political following.

He has presented himself as a candidate capable of giving greater political and economic influence to young people and women.

The election will also be the first held under constitutional reforms adopted in late 2025.

The changes introduced a mixed-member system for the National Assembly, combining constituency representation with proportional representation.

The number of constituency seats has increased from 156 to 226, while 40 additional seats will be allocated through proportional representation — 20 for women, 15 for young people and five for persons with disabilities.

The reforms are intended to increase representation in parliament, particularly for groups that have historically been under-represented.

The presidential contest, however, remains overwhelmingly male-dominated. Only one of the 14 candidates cleared to contest the presidency is a woman, independent candidate Given Katuta.

A candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote to win the presidency outright. If no candidate reaches that threshold, a second round will be held within 37 days.

The fragmented opposition field means a runoff remains a possibility.

Questions over the independence of electoral institutions have also emerged during the campaign.

Human rights activist and former Law Association of Zambia president Linda Kasonde has expressed concern about the composition of the Electoral Commission of Zambia and whether some of its members are sufficiently independent of the ruling party.

The commission has rejected accusations of political bias, saying it operates within its constitutional mandate and is committed to transparency and independence.

Zambia has a long record of peaceful elections and transfers of political power, a tradition frequently cited by political parties and civil society groups.

But the combination of economic pressures, institutional concerns, a fragmented opposition and the unresolved dispute over Lungu’s burial has made this election more difficult to predict.

For voters, the decisive issues may ultimately be less about political alliances and more about everyday economic conditions, employment, electricity supplies and confidence in government institutions.

On August 13, Zambians will decide whether to extend Hichilema’s presidency or open a new chapter in the country’s political leadership.