Malawi loses MK320bn in 2026 tobacco marketing season: Forex crisis set to deepen

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s tobacco industry has recorded a sharp decline in earnings this season, raising fresh concerns over the country’s already strained foreign exchange position.

During the first 16 weeks of this year’s tobacco selling season, farmers have earned MK452.4 billion, representing a MK320 billion decline compared with the MK772.4 billion earned during the same period last year, according to figures from AHL Tobacco Sales Limited.

The average price of tobacco has also fallen significantly, from MK4,465 per kilogram last year to MK3,502 per kilogram this year.

The Tobacco Association of Malawi (TAMA) has attributed the poor performance partly to the rejection of large quantities of tobacco on the market, putting additional pressure on farmers who depend heavily on the crop for their livelihoods.

The decline comes at a difficult time for Malawi, where tobacco remains one of the country’s most important sources of foreign exchange.

The sharp drop in tobacco earnings could further worsen Malawi’s foreign exchange shortages, particularly if export receipts continue to fall.

Lower tobacco revenues could mean fewer US dollars flowing into the economy, potentially putting additional pressure on the kwacha and making it harder for businesses and individuals to access foreign currency.

With tobacco still playing a major role in Malawi’s export earnings, a sustained decline in sales could have consequences far beyond the farming sector.

For a country heavily dependent on tobacco exports, a bad tobacco season is not just bad news for farmers it could translate into deeper economic pain for the entire country.