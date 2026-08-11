MCP legislator Kadzipatize hands over to fiscal police over tax evasion arrest warrant

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of legal affairs, George Kadzipatize has handed over himself to police at Area 30 in Lilongwe.

Kadzipatike, a private practice lawyer and Member of Parliament for Dowa Kasangazi Constituency, said he had gathered that police had a warrant for his arrest on tax issues, hence presenting himself to the law enforcers.

It comes after last week Friday, over 20 police and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officers raided his law offices in Lilongwe and Mzuzu, confiscating files and personal computers from five lawyers.

“MRA has never approached me for non-payment of any taxes. I have been practising law for 17 years now in Malawi and will continue to so practise until I die.

“Each year, MRA has been giving me Tax Clearance Certificates, showing that I have been tax compliant. Now they want to disown their own Certificates? Politics aside, the primary statutory duty for MRA is to collect taxes from taxpayers and not to be used as a political tool for persecution,” he said before handing himself over to police.

According to Kadzipatike, he is wary that “if I am held for too long, I will miss the internal meeting of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Chikangawa plane crash inquiry scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday.”

Both Fiscal Police and MRA are yet to comment on the matter.

Source: Nationonline