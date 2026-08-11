Malawi’s celebrated Broadcaster Brian Banda laid to rest

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi has laid to rest veteran broadcaster Brian Banda, the former Director General of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), at M’banda Village in Chileka, Blantyre.

In a eulogy delivered at the funeral, Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi said President Arthur Peter Mutharika was deeply saddened by Banda’s death, describing him as a talented professional whose work helped shape Malawi’s media industry.

Banda’s funeral brought together political leaders, media professionals, religious figures and members of the public. Among those who attended were former Vice-President Michael Usi, Democratic Progressive Party senior members Peter Mukhito, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Roza Mbilizi and Charles Nchancha, as well as representatives of opposition parties and various media organisations.

The gathering reflected Banda’s influence beyond the newsroom, with colleagues and public figures coming together to remember a man who had played a significant role in Malawi’s broadcasting and public communication.

The late Banda is survived by his wife and six children.