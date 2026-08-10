Zambian opposition figure says Kaunda’s warning about Hichilema was ignored

By Lovemore Lubinda

A Zambian opposition leader says citizens should have heeded the late founding President Kenneth Kaunda’s caution about President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling United Party for National Development.

Binwell Mpundu, who is Chairperson for Presidential Affairs in the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity, said this in a video posted on his verified Facebook page.

Mpundu claimed Zambians ignored Kaunda’s warning that the UPND would “destroy the country.” He accused the ruling party of restricting access to North-Western, Western and Southern provinces.

Lusaka – Il Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella con il Presidente dello Zambia, Hakaind Hichilema, oggi 7 luglio 2022.

(Foto di Paolo Giandotti – Ufficio Stampa per la Stampa e la Comunicazione della Presidenza della Repubblica)

He also described President Hichilema as tribal and divisive. According to Mpundu, the President promotes the “One Zambia, One Nation” message in some regions, but uses divisive language when addressing people in Western and Southern provinces. He called such rhetoric dangerous.

Speaking on political violence, Mpundu said citizens must be ready to defend themselves against UPND cadres. He argued that every Zambian has the right to protect themselves against politically instigated violence.

He further accused the police of failing to protect citizens and of being too close to UPND cadres.

Mpundu said the Patriotic Front was voted out in 2021 because of cadreism, violence and corruption, and claimed those problems have worsened under the UPND. He urged Zambians to vote the current government out as well, and called on citizens to “protect” the vote regardless of who wins.

In a separate statement addressed to independent candidates, Mpundu urged them to work with his party under the leadership of Brian Mundubile.

“Dear Independent Candidates,” he wrote.

“As one who participated in the 2021 general election as an independent, I can tell you that the sitting President then, ECL, did not attack us or send police after us, let alone abuse us publicly. In fact, he worked with us behind closed doors.

It is very clear that President HH and the UPND hate you. That is why you are being locked up for no crime committed. He is undressing you in public like he did to Iris Kaingu, or his cadres are after your lives, like they did when they killed the driver to the ASP independent candidate for Magoye.

It is very clear that President HH hates you, and in my language we say _Uwakupata tatila busuma bobe_. If I were you, I would right now be teaming up with President Mundubile, who is desiring to work with you.

If HH were to win, you as independents would never have peace, and I am sure you can judge for yourselves.

Bane, I will not force you because I don’t force people like that, but I am here to invite you to work with President Mundubile. Your supporters should vote for President Mundubile because Zambia needs a good leader.

May God guide you.”

Zambia goes to the polls on 13 August 2026.