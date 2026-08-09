ECZ: Any mark inside candidate box counts as valid vote

By Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA – The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says voters do not necessarily have to use an X for their ballot to be accepted, as long as the mark stays within the box of the candidate they support.

Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro made the clarification during a stakeholders’ meeting, saying the commission has used an X in voter education for simplicity, but it is not the only accepted form of marking.

“Traditionally, the Commission, in its public information and so forth, has used the X as the correct mark in terms of the voter’s choice when voting, but that is not the only way to mark for a ballot paper to be valid,” Kasaro said.

He explained that a tick, an X, a dash, or a line drawn across the space next to a candidate’s name will all be accepted, provided the mark does not spill over into another candidate’s space.

“An X, yes, or a tick, or a line crossing from right across the ballot paper along that candidate. As long as that marking does not cross over to any other candidate, it’s restricted within the particular area for that candidate, it is a valid mark,” he said.

“So you can tick, you can put a dash, you can put an X as long as it’s within that particular candidate.”

Kasaro cautioned voters against misinformation suggesting that placing an X is a rejection, and that they should then tick another candidate. He stressed that marking more than one candidate will lead to the ballot being rejected.

He also advised voters not to sign, initial, or write their names on the ballot paper.

“Voters out there, don’t sign, don’t put your initials on the ballot. Just tick or put an X for the candidate of your choice.”

On another matter, Kasaro dismissed claims that people with artificial nails or painted nails will be barred from voting. He said polling officers have been instructed to apply indelible ink to both the base of the nail and the skin to show that a person has voted.

“Voters out there, do not be discouraged not to go and vote because you have artificial nails. No one will chase you because you have artificial nails,” he said.

Kasaro added that the requirements to vote remain a voter’s card, a National Registration Card, and being on the register. He urged people to turn up regardless of the length or colour of their nails.

“You will be marked appropriately, and the ink will still show that you have voted,” he said.