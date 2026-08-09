“It’s a difficult voice to replace”-UTM leader Kabambe mourns Brian Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The UTM leader Dr Dalitso Kabambe says the late Brian Banda’s replacement will be difficult.

The UTM leader joins the nation in mourning Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General Banda who died on Saturday, August 8, 2026 at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre after short illness.

In his condolence message, Dr Kabambe says Malawi has lost an asset which is hard to replace…

Here is UTM leader Kabambe’s full condolence message…..

There are moments when a nation loses a person. And there are moments when a nation loses a voice.

For me, the passing of Brian Banda is both.

Brian, OBanda, was not simply a journalist. He was a communicator of rare ability, a voice that carried weight, questions that carried purpose, and a presence that became part of Malawi’s national conversation.

His was a voice difficult to match.

But I knew Brian beyond the microphone.

I knew him as a friend.

Behind the powerful voice was a man of warmth, humility, humour and humanity. A man who could connect with people from all walks of life and make you feel heard.

Brian understood that having a platform was not merely a privilege. It was a responsibility.

He used his to inform, to question, to challenge and to connect.

But there was another side of Brian that I will deeply cherish — Brian the Christian.

Beyond the newsroom and public life, he was a man who stood before God’s people and faithfully shared the Word. His faith was not simply something he professed; it was part of who he was and how he understood service to others.

Today, I mourn a dear friend, an exceptional broadcaster, a fellow Christian and a Malawian who gave something meaningful to his country.

It is difficult to accept that a voice we became so accustomed to hearing will now be silent.

But perhaps Brian’s voice has not truly gone silent.

It remains in the people he informed.

In the conversations he started.

In the young journalists he inspired.

In the lives he touched.

And in the faith he shared.

That is the true measure of a life.

Brian leaves us with memories, but also with a responsibility, to continue believing that journalism can serve a higher purpose, that public service can be guided by integrity, that leadership can remain human, and that faith can be lived through service to others.

Brian, Malawi will miss your voice. I will miss your friendship. The media fraternity will miss your presence. The church will miss your faithful preaching.

But we shall not allow the silence you leave behind to erase the contribution you made.

We shall remember the man.

We shall honour the work.

We shall celebrate the life.

And we shall thank God for the privilege of having known you.

Rest well, my dear friend.

Your voice may have fallen silent, but the echoes of your life will remain with us.

Until we meet again!!