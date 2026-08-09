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Malawi’s Makosi Gomani III daughter iNkosazana Yohlanga Edith Thembakako dies

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NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-The daughter of the late Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani III, iNkosazana Yohlanga Edith Thembakako Gomani has died.

The late Edith, 78, died at eNkosini Enkulu in Lizulu, Ntcheu District, after a short illness.

Born on March 8, 1948, Thembakako was an enrolled nurse who served at Nkhoma and Likuni Mission Hospitals before resigning in 1978 to care for her father, whom she looked after until his death in 2006.

The Royal Family has described her as a pillar of the family who helped make eNkosini Enkulu a warm and welcoming home.

Her remains will be laid to rest on Monday, August 10, 2026, at eNkosini Enkulu at Lizulu, Ntcheu district.

Source: Times360Malawi

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