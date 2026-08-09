Illegal mining threatens lives, environment along Lilongwe’s Nathenje river

By Mabvuto Kalawa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Communities living along the Nathenje River in Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe are facing growing environmental and safety concerns as illegal mining activities continue along the river, with residents warning that the disruption of the river’s natural course could increase the risk of flooding and endanger lives.

This reporter who visited the affected communities spoke to several residents about the dangers associated with the mining activities.

A Senior Group Village Headman whose area has been heavily affected said the situation was threatening the safety of communities because miners were digging along the river and damaging the surrounding environment.

He said the excavation had altered the natural course of the Nathenje River, raising fears that water could eventually overflow into surrounding communities during periods of heavy rainfall.

“We have tried to sensitise them about the dangers of what they are doing, but they are not stopping,” the Senior Group Village Headman said.

Some residents also reported damage to their agricultural land and trees as a result of the mining activities.

One farmer whose crops were reportedly affected said he had suffered significant financial losses after some of his trees, including mibawa, were uprooted during mining activities.

“I have reported the matter to relevant authorities, including the police, but nothing has changed. I don’t know what to do now. This was my only treasure,” he said.

The farmer expressed concern that continued environmental destruction could make the area increasingly vulnerable to flooding, potentially affecting people, livestock, crops and other property.

Miners defend their activities

While residents are raising concerns about the environmental consequences, some people involved in the mining activities say they depend on the work to survive.

One miner, Mr Milamba, popularly known as Kholopethe Kubala Kwa Nyemba, said he carries out the mining activities together with his wife, Lydia Kaduya.

Asked about the benefits of mining, Milamba said the sale of gold could generate significant income and help sustain their household.

“When we find and sell grammes of gold, we can make good money. This helps us survive,” he said.

However, Milamba also described several challenges faced by informal miners. He alleged that some miners had previously been beaten by police and soldiers during enforcement operations.

He further said that, in the past, some community members had allowed children to participate in mining activities instead of attending school.

According to him, this practice has reportedly declined following the introduction of community bylaws.

“There are bylaws in place now, and the situation has changed,” he said.

Milamba also said a committee had been established within the community to look after the welfare of people involved in mining.

Call for formalisation

Rather than banning the activity altogether, Milamba urged the government to consider formalising small-scale mining by allowing local miners to obtain licences.

He said miners could organise themselves into cooperatives, register with the relevant authorities and operate according to established laws and regulations.

“We can organise ourselves into cooperatives and abide by the laws. We are ready to register,” he said.

Milamba argued that formalising small-scale mining could also allow government to collect revenue from the sector and contribute to the country’s economic development.

However, he acknowledged that miners themselves were concerned about the current situation and called for government intervention.

Environmental concerns

The situation along the Nathenje River raises broader questions about the relationship between mineral extraction, livelihoods and environmental protection.

Small-scale and artisanal mining can provide income for communities, particularly where employment opportunities are limited.

At the same time, uncontrolled excavation along riverbanks can contribute to soil erosion, destruction of vegetation, sedimentation and changes to natural water channels.

For communities living close to the Nathenje River, residents say the immediate concern is whether continued excavation could increase their exposure to flooding and damage to agricultural land.

The concerns are particularly significant during the rainy season, when increased water levels can quickly turn damaged riverbanks and altered waterways into serious hazards.

Attempts to obtain a comment from the Forestry Officer responsible for the area were unsuccessful, as the officer could not be reached by telephone.

Residents are now calling on relevant government authorities, particularly those responsible for mining, environmental protection, forestry and local government, to investigate the situation and determine whether the mining activities are being conducted legally and safely.

The communities are also calling for urgent measures to protect the Nathenje River and prevent activities that could place people, livestock, crops and property at risk.

The issue highlights the need for authorities to balance the economic importance of mineral resources with environmental protection and community safety.

Gold and other minerals can contribute to Malawi’s economy when extraction is properly regulated. But residents argue that economic benefits should not come at the expense of human lives and environmental security.

The communities along the Nathenje River are therefore urging the government to act before environmental degradation and possible changes to the river’s course result in a disaster.

For the residents, the message is simple: mining may provide livelihoods, but protecting lives, land and the environment must come first.