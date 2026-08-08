Fazili urges Scorchers to forget Zambia defeat

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Scorchers head coach Lovemore Fazili has urged his players to forget their defeat to Zambia as they prepare to face Ghana in the WAFCON quarter-finals in Morocco on Sunday evening.

Fazili said the Scorchers are ready for the challenge and determined to produce a strong performance against the West Africans.

Speaking to the MaraviPost Publication Sports Desk, Fazili said his players understand the importance of the match, particularly because victory could secure Malawi a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Malawi reached the WAFCON quarter-finals after an impressive group stage campaign that saw the Scorchers collect six points.

The team started the tournament with a victory over Nigeria before defeating Egypt 3-1 in their second match.

However, the Scorchers suffered a 2-1 defeat to Zambia in their final group match.Despite the loss, Malawi progressed to the quarter-finals and will now face Ghana for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fazili said the defeat to Zambia is now part of the past and his players must concentrate on the upcoming challenge.

“Yes, we are coming from a defeat against Zambia, but we have forgotten about it and are looking forward. We have full morale in the camp,” Fazili said.

He said the players have been encouraged to remain focused and believe in their ability ahead of the crucial encounter.

The coach will, however, be without Leticia Chinyamu, Madyana Nguluwe and Sabina Thom, who are expected to miss the match against Ghana.

Fazili believes the players who will take their places have the quality and confidence needed to perform at the highest level.He said the replacements have been working hard and are ready to take the opportunity presented to them.

The quarter-final against Ghana is another historic moment for the Scorchers, who are making their first-ever appearance at the WAFCON quarter-final stage.