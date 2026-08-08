MBC DG Brian Banda’s burial on Monday as Malawians unite in mourning

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The remains of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Brian Banda will be raid to rest on Monday, August 10, 2026 at his home village, Chileka in Blantyre.

The late Banda died at Mwaiwathu Private Clinic In Blantyre after a short illness, according to family member and MBC.

MBC Public Relations and Customer Affairs Manager, Chisomo Mwamadi disclosed that the funeral programme for the late Banda starts on Sunday, August 9,

“The body of the late Mr. Brian Banda will be taken from Mthunzi Mortuary at 11am to Word of Faith Church in Chilobwe, Blantyre, where a a Church service will be held.

“Monday, 10 August 2026, the late Brian Banda will be laid to rest at M’banda Village, Chileka, a few kilometres after Bakili Muluzi International Airport, Blantyre”, says Mwamadi.

Meanwhile, Malawians from all walk of life are mourning Banda who has left mark of broadcasting journalism to many.

MISA Malawi, Media Council of Malawi, Speaker of the National Assembly of Malawi, Sameer Suleiman and others have sent condolence message to the family of the late Brian Banda.