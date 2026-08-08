Rumphi Central legislator Mtumbuka calls for disability Quotas in Govt Programmes

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Rumphi Central Member of Parliament Matthews Mtumbuka has challenged government to move beyond equal access policies and introduce guaranteed quotas for people with disabilities in education, agricultural subsidy programmes and social protection initiatives, saying the current approach is failing to address the inequalities faced by the group.

Mtumbuka, who is a UTM Party legislator, said people with disabilities continue to face social, economic and physical barriers that make it difficult for them to compete on the same level with other citizens when accessing government support programmes.

He made the remarks at Rumphi Teachers Training College during a luncheon organised by the Jane Ansah Foundation for people with disabilities, where he challenged stakeholders to move beyond policies that only provide equal opportunities and instead embrace measures that promote equitable access.

According to Mtumbuka, giving everyone the same opportunity does not always guarantee fairness because people with disabilities often face additional challenges that limit their ability to benefit from available programmes.

“Equal access is not working because people with disabilities start from a disadvantaged position. We need deliberate interventions that will ensure they are included in programmes meant to improve people’s livelihoods,” Mtumbuka said.

He proposed the introduction of guaranteed quotas within government initiatives to ensure that persons with disabilities have a reserved share in programmes such as scholarships, agricultural input support and social protection schemes.

Mtumbuka said without targeted measures, many people with disabilities risk being excluded from opportunities designed to support vulnerable communities and reduce poverty.

He argued that a quota system would provide a practical solution by ensuring that disability does not become a barrier preventing people from benefiting from national development programmes.

The call comes amid continued debates on disability inclusion in Malawi, with stakeholders pushing for stronger measures to ensure that persons with disabilities fully participate in education, economic empowerment and social development initiatives.

Mtumbuka’s proposal now puts focus on whether existing government policies are sufficient or whether affirmative action is needed to guarantee meaningful inclusion of people with disabilities in national programmes.