Malawi’s Scorchers rewrite history

Malawi’s Scorchers have reached the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals for the first time after a historic Group C campaign in Morocco that produced two victories and one defeat.

The achievement was confirmed after Malawi finished level on six points with Nigeria and Zambia, with CAF head-to-head regulations determining the teams that advanced to the knockout stage.

According to match statistics from the tournament and CAF regulations, Malawi’s qualification was built on a strong start after collecting maximum points from their opening two matches.

The Scorchers opened their campaign on July 28 with a famous 3-2 victory over Nigeria, a team that has won the WAFCON title 10 times and remains one of Africa’s most successful women’s football nations.

The victory over the Super Falcons immediately showed that Malawi was ready to compete against the continent’s biggest teams, with the team scoring three goals against one of Africa’s strongest defensive units.

Malawi continued their impressive form on August 1 when they defeated Egypt 3-1, taking their points tally to six and putting themselves in a favourable position to qualify.

The win over Egypt also improved Malawi’s goal statistics, as they had scored six goals in their first two matches while maintaining their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage.

However, the final group match on August 5 ended in disappointment after Zambia defeated the Scorchers 2-1 in a closely contested encounter.

Despite the loss, Malawi’s earlier victories proved decisive as they remained among the top teams in the group after all three sides finished with six points.

CAF’s competition regulations state that when teams finish level on points, head-to-head results between the tied teams are considered before other ranking criteria.

In the three-team comparison involving Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia, the Scorchers recorded four goals scored and four conceded, giving them a goal difference of zero.

Nigeria, despite losing to Malawi, also finished with a zero goal difference after scoring three goals and conceding three against the teams involved in the tie.

Zambia’s statistics showed two goals scored and two conceded in the head-to-head calculations, but their earlier defeat to Nigeria affected their chances of moving ahead.

The numbers explain why Malawi’s opening victory against Nigeria became the most important result of their campaign. A single result changed the direction of the group standings.

The Scorchers’ six points from three matches represent one of Malawi’s greatest achievements in women’s football, especially considering the quality of opponents in Group C.

Beyond qualification, the campaign has provided evidence of the progress made by Malawi’s women’s national team, which has shown confidence, attacking quality and mental strength.

The Scorchers scored six goals across the group stage, averaging two goals per match, while their ability to compete against former champions Nigeria highlights their growth on the continental stage.

Therefore, the Scorchers will face Ghana this coming Sunday at 22:00 Malawi time.