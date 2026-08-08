Cannabis board Member Chikomeni’s arrest exposes gaps in Malawi’s Sativa licensing system

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s journey towards commercialising cannabis as a legal and regulated crop has been built around strict licensing requirements, quality control and compliance with the law.

However, the arrest of a member of the cannabis regulatory body for allegedly possessing and selling cannabis has raised questions about the effectiveness of the country’s licensing framework and whether those entrusted with regulating the sector fully understand and comply with the rules they are expected to enforce.

The arrest of Ras Peter Chikomeni, who was appointed to serve on the cannabis regulatory board, has sparked public debate, with many questioning how an individual serving within the sector could find himself on the wrong side of the same regulations he was expected to uphold.

For many Malawians, the development has created a bigger question if a person with direct knowledge of the cannabis industry and its regulations can allegedly operate outside the legal framework, how easy is it for ordinary farmers and entrepreneurs to navigate the licensing process.

Malawi introduced the Cannabis Regulation Act to create a controlled environment where cannabis production, processing and exportation could contribute to economic growth while preventing illegal trade.

The law requires individuals and companies wishing to participate in the cannabis industry to obtain relevant licences from the regulator before engaging in commercial activities.

The licensing process was designed to separate legal cannabis businesses from the illicit market, ensuring that only approved players can grow, process or sell the crop.

But Chikomeni’s case has brought renewed attention to concerns surrounding awareness, accessibility and enforcement of the licensing system.

Some observers argue that members of regulatory institutions should be held to an even higher standard because they are expected to provide leadership and guidance to players in the industry.

Cannabis has become one of Malawi’s emerging cash crops, with government promoting it as a potential source of foreign exchange through exports of industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis.

The sector has attracted farmers, investors and entrepreneurs hoping to benefit from a market that was previously dominated by illegal activities.

However, the growth of the industry depends on public confidence in the regulatory system.

The arrest of a board member has therefore raised concerns about whether the country’s cannabis laws are being effectively implemented and whether potential investors and farmers are receiving enough support to comply with the regulations.

As the legal process unfolds, the case is likely to remain a test of Malawi’s commitment to enforcing cannabis laws without fear or favour including among those who are part of the institutions responsible for regulating the sector.

The bigger question remains if those at the centre of cannabis regulation struggle to remain within the law, what challenges do ordinary Malawians face in accessing licences and participating in the legal cannabis economy