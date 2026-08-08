Ansah, Chihana grace Mzimba’s Umthetho Festival

MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Vice President Mayemu Ansah alongside Second Veep Enoch Chihana today, Saturday, August 8, 2026 have joined the Ngoni community and thousands of cultural enthusiasts at the foot of Hora Mountain in Mzimba for this year’s Umthetho Cultural Festival, an annual gathering that brings together traditional leaders, government representatives and communities to celebrate Ngoni heritage and promote unity.

This year’s festival is being held under the theme “Mzimba: United for Land Preservation and Sustainable Development,” placing environmental conservation, responsible use of land and sustainable development at the centre of the cultural celebrations. The theme gives the traditional gathering a contemporary significance as communities increasingly confront pressures on land, forests and other natural resources.

Umthetho has grown into one of the major cultural events on Malawi’s traditional calendar. The festival is organised by the Mzimba Heritage Association (MZIHA) under the authority of the M’mbelwa Chiefs Council, chaired by Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V. It provides a platform for the Ngoni of Mzimba to showcase their traditions, traditional dances, music, attire, food and other aspects of their cultural identity.

The festival has a relatively modern organisational history but is deeply rooted in much older Ngoni traditions. MZIHA was established in 2000 with the broader objective of preserving and promoting the heritage of the Ngoni people, while the Umthetho Cultural Festival has been held at Hora Mountain since 2007. The annual event has subsequently developed into a major cultural gathering attracting participants and visitors from Malawi and other countries where Ngoni communities are found.

Hora Mountain itself gives the festival a powerful historical setting. The mountain is closely associated with the history of the Ngoni settlement in Mzimba and is regarded as an important site in the community’s historical memory. The festival therefore serves not simply as entertainment, but as an opportunity for younger generations to connect with the history, traditions and values of their forefathers.

Traditional performances form an important part of Umthetho, with Ingoma among the most prominent displays. Other Ngoni dances and cultural expressions have also featured at previous editions, while activities have included mountain hiking, traditional feasting and ceremonies honouring Ngoni ancestors. The 2024 edition, for example, attracted participants from countries including South Africa and Tanzania and featured the participation of senior traditional leaders and national political figures.

The historical journey of the Ngoni

The history of the Ngoni stretches beyond the borders of present-day Malawi. The Ngoni are part of the wider Nguni-speaking peoples of southern Africa, and their movement northwards during the nineteenth century was closely connected to political and military upheavals in southern Africa.

One of the most important figures in this history was Zwangendaba, who led a group of followers northwards during the period of upheaval associated with the rise of powerful states in southern Africa. Historical accounts place the Ngoni’s movement through present-day Mozambique and Zimbabwe before groups eventually reached areas that are now Malawi and Zambia.

After Zwangendaba’s death in 1848, succession disputes contributed to the fragmentation of his followers, with different Ngoni groups establishing separate political centres across parts of present-day Malawi and Zambia. The Ngoni associated with Mzimba became known as the Jere or Zwangendaba Ngoni, with the M’mbelwa dynasty emerging as the central traditional authority among the northern Ngoni.

Over time, the Ngoni interacted with and incorporated people from communities they encountered during their migration and settlement. This produced a society whose identity retained important elements of its Nguni heritage while also developing within the social and cultural environment of Malawi.

The Mzimba Ngoni consequently established a distinctive cultural identity expressed through their traditional leadership, language, dances, ceremonies, music, dress and social institutions. Historical scholarship also notes that by the early twentieth century Ngoni communities had become widely distributed across parts of Malawi and neighbouring territories, with established political and administrative structures under their traditional leaders.

Culture meets the future

The significance of this year’s Umthetho festival therefore extends beyond the celebration of the past. Its focus on land preservation and sustainable development reflects an effort to connect traditional values with contemporary challenges facing communities.

For Mzimba, where land remains central to agriculture, settlement and community life, the festival provides an opportunity to place environmental stewardship within the broader conversation about cultural identity and development.

The presence of Vice President Ansah at the event further brings national leadership into a gathering whose central message is the preservation of heritage while looking towards the future.

As traditional leaders, communities and visitors converge at Hora Mountain, Umthetho once again provides a meeting point between history and modernity—bringing the memory of the Ngoni’s long journey into conversation with the challenges of protecting land, strengthening community unity and pursuing sustainable development.

For the Ngoni of Mzimba, the festival is ultimately a reminder that preserving culture is not only about remembering where a people came from, but also about deciding what values and traditions should be carried forward by generations yet to come.