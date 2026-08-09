Mutharika mourns Brian Banda, appeals for one Malawi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has made a heartfelt appeal for Malawians to sustain the unity demonstrated during the mourning of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General Brian Banda, saying the nation must not return to division after laying its son to rest.

In a follow-up message issued after his initial condolences, a visibly sorrowful Mutharika said he was deeply moved by how Malawians across the political divide have come together to honor a veteran broadcaster whose life was cut short.

“My heart is heavy,” the President said. “A sun has set too soon over Malawi. Brian Banda was a son of this soil who served with dedication, integrity and love for his country. He gave Malawians a platform to be heard and he used the airwaves to build, not to break.”

President Mutharika commended both government and opposition leaders for putting aside political differences to mourn together.

“In this pain I have seen something beautiful. We have consoled one another. We have cried together. We have remembered Brian not by party, but as a Malawian. That is the Malawi I pray we keep.”

The President described Banda as a committed public servant and a valuable partner in communicating the country’s social development agenda.

“He understood the power of communication to unite people, to protect the vulnerable, and to transform communities. His legacy must not die with him.”

Speaking with emotion, Mutharika appealed to God for strength for all those grieving. “I pray that the Almighty gives hope and courage to the family, to the staff at MBC, and to every Malawian who feels this loss in their heart today.”

He then urged the nation to carry the spirit of togetherness forward.

“When the mourning period ends, let us not go back to bitterness. Let us remain one people, one nation, working together to build the Malawi that Brian believed in. That will be our greatest tribute to him. Fare thee well, my brother and friend. Gonani bwino Banda.”