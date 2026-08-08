When The Voice Fell Silent: In Memory of Brian Banda

There are days when words abandon the tongue,

When even the strongest voice cannot speak,

When grief sits heavily upon the heart

And tears become the only language left.

Today is such a day.

Malawi has lost a son,

A voice that travelled through homes and hearts,

A man whose presence carried meaning,

Whose words could command attention,

And whose absence now leaves a silence

Far greater than any microphone can fill.

Brian,

How do we say goodbye to someone

Whose voice still seems to echo in our minds?

How do we accept that the man we expected to hear again

Will now speak only through memories?

Your chair may remain empty,

Your name may still appear in old records,

Your photographs may preserve your smile,

But something has changed forever.

The room feels different without you.

The microphone feels colder.

The newsroom feels quieter.

The conversations feel incomplete.

And somewhere in Malawi,

People who never met you personally

Are mourning you as though they knew you.

Because some people become part of a nation’s story

Without asking for permission.

You became part of ours.

You spoke when others were silent.

You carried stories into people’s homes.

You helped a nation understand itself

Through the power of communication.

And now, painfully,

The story we must tell is about you.

Death is cruel in the way it arrives without negotiation.

It does not ask whether we are ready.

It does not wait for unfinished conversations.

It does not care about plans for tomorrow.

It simply comes.

And leaves behind questions

That no living person can answer.

Brian,

There were surely words still waiting to be spoken,

Stories still waiting to be told,

Dreams still waiting to be fulfilled,

And moments still waiting to be shared.

But eternity has called your name

Before we were ready to let you go.

We mourn not only the man you were,

But the future you will never see.

We mourn the conversations that will never happen,

The laughter we will never hear again,

The advice that will never be given,

And the stories that will forever remain unfinished.

Your passing reminds us

That life is more fragile than we imagine.

Yesterday, we could say your name

And expect an answer.

Today, we say your name

And wait for an echo.

Tomorrow, we will say it again

And remember.

Brian,

Your journey has ended,

But your footprints remain.

They remain in the memories of colleagues,

In the hearts of friends,

In the lives of those you touched,

And in the history of Malawi’s broadcasting and journalism.

A voice may disappear from the airwaves,

But it does not disappear from memory.

A man may leave this earth,

But the good he planted in others

Can continue to live.

So today, we do not simply say goodbye.

We say thank you.

Thank you for the voice.

Thank you for the stories.

Thank you for the moments.

Thank you for the service.

Thank you for being part of the journey

That is Malawi.

Rest now, Brian.

The microphone is silent.

The newsroom is mourning.

The nation is grieving.

But somewhere beyond this sorrow,

May you find the peace

That this world could not promise forever.

And when we hear a familiar voice

Travelling across the evening air,

When the microphone comes alive

And another story begins,

Perhaps we will remember you.

Perhaps we will smile through our tears.

Because those we love do not completely disappear.

They remain in the stories we tell,

In the memories we protect,

And in the hearts that refuse to forget.

Sleep peacefully, Brian Banda.

Your voice has fallen silent,

but your memory will never be muted.

Until we meet again.

Burnett Munthali