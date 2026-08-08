The Trojan Horse of  Unity: Why Chithyola’s  former Presidents’ Council is  a toxic trap to sabotage Mutharika and resurrect Chakwera in 2030

By Rick Dzida

Malawi is being taken for a ride! Just as President Peter Mutharika is steering the country away from economic ruin, the Leader of the Opposition, Simplex Chithyola Banda, drops a political bombshell disguised as a peace offering.

In Parliament, Chithyola boldly demanded the creation of a Presidential Advisory Council featuring former leaders: Lazarus Chakwera, Joyce Banda, Bakili Muluzi, Michael Usi, and Khumbo Kachali.

Do not be fooled by this sweet-sounding call for national unity. This is an aggressive, calculated political ambush. It is a Trojan Horse designed by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to paralyse the sitting government, shield corrupt politicians, and forcefully pave the way for Lazarus Chakwera’s intended comeback in the 2030 presidential race.

Let us look at what Chithyola is trying to sell to the public.

First , Chithyola argues that an 85-year-old ⁠President Mutharika could tap into the direct executive experience of past leaders who have navigated international donor diplomacy.

In fact, incumbent President Mutharika has presidential experience having served in that capacity from 2014 to 2020 and he is serving his last second time. He is also well connected internationally having worked in the United states for over 40 years while assuming various international positions.

Chithyola further argues that sitting at a table with political rivals could soothe Malawi’s deep-seated regionalism and tribalism. The fact is that it is well documented that regionalism, favouritism and tribalism were at their apex during both Muluzi and Chakwera regimes. It remains hypothetical that they can take a different stand because they are out of power.

The hard truth is that the risks of this proposal do not just outweigh the benefits—they completely obliterate them!

In fact, the people of Malawi spoke loudly in September 2025 when they kicked out Chakwera and elected Peter Mutharika to rescue the state. Forcing Mutharika into a council with the very people he defeated creates a dangerous, unconstitutional parallel cabinet. It strips the sitting president of his executive authority and hands it back to unelected backroom dealers.

Furthermore, let us look at the timing! Chithyola Banda himself was summoned to court over charges relating to the abuse of office and the alleged misappropriation of K29.5 billion in extra-budgetary Greenbelt Authority funds during his time as Finance Minister under Chakwera regime.

Therefore, this presidential council proposal is nothing but a desperate smokescreen to force political immunity, foster handshakes, and bury massive corruption cases under the guise of national reconciliation.

Moreover, why on earth should President Mutharika seek economic advice from individuals who presided over Malawi’s worst financial collapses? Under the previous Tonse Alliance regime, Malawians endured skyrocketing inflation, a punishing 44% currency devaluation, chronic shortages of fuel, and fertilizer distribution chaos. Inviting these failed managers back into the state machinery means recycling the exact policies that broke Malawi in the first place.

In a nutshell, this proposal is the core of the conspiracy. The MCP is already scheming for the 2030 election. By forcing Chakwera into an official, state-funded presidential council, the opposition is trying to keep their defeated leader relevant, give him a taxpayer-funded platform, and let him shadow-govern. It is a shameless ploy to use state resources to build Chakwera’s 2030 campaign vehicle.

Therefore, President Mutharika must completely reject this toxic trap! He does not need a council of failed politicians to run the country. Instead, his administration must focus on aggressive, sustainable state-building.

First, President Mutharika must replace political appointments with independent, highly competent economic experts to drive the ⁠Malawi 2063 development agenda.

Second, the Mutharika government must let the judiciary and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) operate without political interference. Every single individual tied to the K29.5 billion Greenbelt scandal must face the full wrath of the law, regardless of their political title.

Third, instead of creating unconstitutional councils, the presidency should engage the opposition through existing, legitimate democratic structures—such as open parliamentary debates and formal legislative committee reviews.

Lastly but not least, the Mutharika regime must swiftly stabilize the economy by cutting wasteful government spending, curbing domestic borrowing, and investing directly in mega-farms to ensure cheap, accessible maize for every Malawian citizen.

In conclusion, we say NO to backroom political deals! Let the elected government govern, and let the courts prosecute the plunderers!