Malawian Catholic priest Fr. Audifansio Kapinga’s mother dies at 106

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian priest Fr. Audifansio Kapinga’s mother dies at 106 years.

Emeresiana Chitwale Jele, who later became Mrs Alikanjero Kapinga Banda was born in 1920, she died on Friday 17th July 2026 aged 106 years and was laid to rest on Monday 20th July 2026.

Mrs Kapinga was a dedicated Catholic!

She was baptized on 1st July 1921 at Kachebere Parish

The late Kapinga was officially married in 1938 at Kachebere Parish.

She was blessed with 6 children

Triphonia Kapinga born in 1939 at Guilleme Parish.

Augenio Kapinga born in 1940.

Rev. Father Audifansio Kapinga 1943.

Jovita Kapinga born in 1945.

Benjamin Kapinga born in 1956.

Godfrey Kapinga born in 1958.

She had 200 grand and great grandchildren.

She was laid to rest on Monday 20th July 2026 at Kapanila cementry in Mchinji. She hailed from a Royal Family of Senior Chief Mlonyeni Jele as a princess Inkoskat Meresian Jele.

The late Mrs Kapinga was under Guilleme parish before it was divided to the Mary, Queen of the Apostles (Kamwendo) Catholic Parish in Mchinji.

Source: lunthatvonline