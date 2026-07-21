Exposed! Two year-old Indian firm Global Agri Services awarded US$20.2m contract to supply maize to Malawi amid forex crisis

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Exposed! An Indian company, GLOBAL AGRI SERVICES LIMITED, incorporated on 12 March 2024 in India, has been awarded a US$20.2 million contract to supply maize to Malawi’s National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA).

The company is registered with the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Ahmedabad, and its registered address is Mukhi Kampo Vadali, Ganesh Oil Mil Ni Pachal, Vadali (Sabarkantha), Gujarat, India, 383235. Its Corporate Identification Number (CIN) is U47737GJ2024PTC149564.

This comes amid country grappling with foreign shortages.

According to its classification under India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the company’s principal business is the retail sale of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, machinery, equipment and hand tools.

GLOBAL AGRI SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED has an authorised share capital of ₹100,000 (₹1 lakh) and a paid-up capital of ₹100,000 (₹1 lakh).

The company’s current board of directors comprises Janakkumar Dashrathbhai Patel and Jigarkumar Hasamukhlal Doshi.

According to the Contract Award Notification dated 3 July 2026, the procurement, referenced 019/NCB/NFRA/MAIZ/2026/2027/5, was awarded at US$505 per metric tonne, bringing the total contract value to US$20.2 million.

The agreement required the successful bidder to sign the contract within seven days, meaning the contract has since come into effect.

The procurement forms part of the government’s wider food security programme after the Ministry of Finance released K100 billion to NFRA to procure 108,000 metric tonnes of maize for the country’s strategic grain reserves.

Government says the initiative is intended to strengthen national food stocks ahead of possible weather-related challenges, including the anticipated effects of El Niño during the 2026/27 agricultural season.

At the agreed contract price, the maize costs approximately US$25.25 per 50-kilogram bag. Using the current official exchange rate of about MK1,734 per US dollar, this translates to approximately MK43,786 per 50kg bag, placing the total contract value at about MK35 billion, subject to exchange rate fluctuations.

Both Agriculture Minister Roza Mbilizi and NRFA officials are yet to comment on the matter as we went to press.

But sources with government have confided in that the deal is sealed.

Source: Malawi Cables