Tuesday, 21 Jul 2026

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Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair dates Mutharika on investments, development agenda

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Lloyd M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday, afternoon July 21, 2026 held talks with former United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Tony Blair at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The duo discussed Malawi’s economic recovery efforts, investment opportunities and development priorities.

Blair team and Mutharika’s government officials

During the meeting, President Mutharika outlined his administration’s key areas of focus, highlighting the Four Fs (Food, Forex, Fertilizer and Fuel) which were in critical condition when his government assumed office last year.

Blair arriving at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe

The President highlighted his administration’s progress in addressing the challenges.

Mutharika further appealed to the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change to support Malawi in attracting investment that are mutually beneficial, particularly in the mining and energy sectors.

Blair shaking hands Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe

The Former UK Prime Minister Blair expressed confidence in Mutharika’s leadership and pledged to leverage his organisation’s global networks to help attract investors to Malawi, describing the country as having significant potential for investment.

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Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

Former British prime minister Tony Blair Peter Mutharika

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