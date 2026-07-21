Zomba-Limbe road accident claims two lives, injures 21

By Cindy Chitera

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Two people have died while 21 others sustained injuries following an accident that occurred this morning along the Limbe–Zomba Road near Sable Farming.

Limbe Police deputy spokesperson, Demetria Banda told The Maravi Post that the crash involved a Mazda Bongo minibus registration number KK 6184 travelling from Njuli towards Chiradzulu turn-off and a Mazda Demio saloon, registration number KK 8371 travelling from Chiladzuro turn-off towards Njuli .

Banda said the accident occurred due to the minibus driver attempte to overtake a vehicle ahead resulting into a collision with the Mazda Demio .

“As a result of the collision two people sustained serious injuries and they succumbed upon arrival at the Queen Elizabeth Centre Hospital while 21 people sustained different injuries and are receiving treatment at the said hospital,” Police publicist added.

Meanwhile, Malawi Police is calling upon all road users to adhere to road safety measures and regulations all the time to avoid similar accident.