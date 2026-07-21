High Court hears evidence in Agnes Katengeza murder trial

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Lilongwe has commenced hearing evidence in the murder case involving Amos Katengeza and Edna Katengeza, who are jointly charged with the murder of their sister, Agnes Katengeza.

The State opened its case before Justice Bruno Kalemba on Tuesday with three prosecution witnesses taking the stand.

First to testify was Francis Wilima, who told the court that on 24 September 2023, Amos Katengeza asked him to send a parcel to Blantyre through a courier service.

Wilima said the parcel contained perfumes, a laptop, an iPad and body lotions.

The second witness, Rosebell Mwekhifamba, informed the court that she received the parcel in Blantyre at Amos Katengeza’s request. She said she kept the items for about a month before Amos collected them.

According to Mwekhifamba, Amos told her he intended to open a shop selling phones and laptops.

The third witness, Joseph Saiti, told the court that Amos approached him to update an iPhone 13, a laptop and an iPad.

Saiti added that Amos later asked him to help find a buyer for the phone.

He further testified that while in police custody, he identified photographs found on the iPhone as those of Agnes Katengeza.

State lawyer Dzikondianthu Malunda told the court that the prosecution was satisfied with the evidence presented so far.

He described the evidence as circumstantial and expressed confidence in the case.

Counsel for the defence, however, submitted that the testimonies contained inconsistencies and argued that the evidence did not directly link the accused to the offence.

Justice Kalemba has adjourned the matter to today for the continuation of the State’s witnesses. The accused remain in custody.