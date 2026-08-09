videos honoring The life of Broadcaster Brian Banda

Apostle Timothy Khoviwa has described the death of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Director General Brian Banda as a deeply painful loss, saying he is struggling to believe that a man he regarded as his own son is no longer alive, while urging mourners to honour Banda’s legacy of compassion, service and love for Malawi.

BLANTYRE — A memorial church service for the late Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General Brian Banda is underway at Word of Faith Temple International in Chilobwe, Blantyre, the church where he worshipped, with the church’s senior leader, who also serves as an adviser to the President on religious affairs, leading the service.

BLANTYRE — The life of late Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Director General Brian Banda is being remembered not only through his distinguished career in the media, but also through his deep Christian faith, as the man who once preached and worshipped at Word of Faith Temple International in Chilobwe has returned to the church he loved—this time not to deliver a sermon, but to receive his final farewell

BLANTYRE — Tears flowed freely at Mthuzi Funeral Parlour as mourners gathered before the casket containing the remains of former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Director General Brian Banda, struggling to come to terms with the loss of a man whose voice, work and presence touched countless lives through his ability to inform, educate and entertain.