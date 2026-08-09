A final handshake: Minister Mary Navicha mourns MBC Director General Brian Banda

By Jones Gadama

Lilongwe— Maravipost According to a statement released by the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, what began as a routine engagement to advance Malawi’s social development agenda has now become a poignant memory for Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Hon. Mary Thom Navicha.

The statement said on Friday, June 19, 2026, the Minister met with the Director General of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, MBC, Brian Banda, and his management team at MBC headquarters.

According to the Ministry, the purpose of the meeting was to strengthen collaboration between the Ministry and the national broadcaster in disseminating critical public awareness messages.

The statement indicated that discussions centered on child protection, positive parenting, prevention of gender-based violence, mental health, disability inclusion, community development, and other social protection programmes.

The Ministry further said both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to working together to amplify these messages, promote positive behavioural change, foster inclusion, and improve the well-being of all Malawians, particularly women, children, persons with disabilities, older persons, and other vulnerable groups.

At the close of the meeting, Minister Navicha and Mr. Banda shook hands.

It was a gesture of partnership and shared purpose. Little did she know then that it would be their last handshake.

News of Mr. Banda’s untimely death has since left the Ministry and the media fraternity in mourning.

In her tribute contained in the statement, Minister Navicha described the late Director General as hard working and very understanding.

She said his dedication to using public broadcasting as a tool for social change made him a valuable partner to the Ministry.

“We had just agreed to work more closely to ensure that no one is left behind in Malawi’s development,” Navicha said, adding that, “Brian was committed, professional, and understood the power of communication in transforming communities. His passing is a great loss.”

The Minister has asked God to wipe off the tears of all people affected by the loss, including the staff at MBC, Mr. Banda’s family, and all who worked with him, according to the statement.

The statement said the partnership discussed on June 19 underscored a shared vision between the Ministry of Gender and MBC: to use the reach of public broadcasting to protect the vulnerable and build a more inclusive Malawi.

Even in grief, the Ministry says it remains committed to fulfilling that agenda in honor of the late Director General’s contribution.

As Malawians reflect on his service, that final handshake on June 19 now stands as a symbol of collaboration cut short, and of a public servant who was still in the middle of his work when he was called away.