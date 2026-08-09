Malawi Urged to Speed Up Samoa Agreement Ratification

Leader of Malawi’s delegation to the OACPS-EU Parliamentary meetings Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo has warned that delays in ratifying the Samoa Agreement could limit Malawi’s access to EU funding and development opportunities under the renewed partnership between OACPS countries and the European Union.

Mwenifumbo raised the concern in parliament on Friday while presenting a report on the country’s participation at the first Africa–EU Parliamentary Assembly held in Ezulwini, Eswatini.

The meeting which held from 7 to 14 May 2026, was the first parliamentary engagement under the Samoa Agreement, which guides cooperation between OACPS member states and the EU.

Mwenifumbo said the delegation observed that many countries had not yet completed the ratification process, with no country from the Southern African region having ratified the agreement at the time of the meeting.

He said ratifying the agreement would help Malawi access EU support and fully benefit from opportunities under the new partnership, while allowing the country to raise concerns on areas it may have reservations about.

The Africa–EU Parliamentary Assembly brought together lawmakers from Africa and Europe to discuss stronger economic cooperation, trade and development partnerships.

The meeting also discussed the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, which aims to mobilise billions of euros for projects around the world, including major investments in Africa.

Mwenifumbo said African countries called for partnerships that promote local processing of natural resources instead of exporting raw materials, saying this would help create jobs and strengthen economies.

The delegation also highlighted challenges facing women farmers, including limited access to land, finance, technology and markets.

It recommended that Malawi should strengthen support for women in agriculture through better funding, improved land rights and investment in climate-smart farming methods.

Mwenifumbo said Malawi’s participation in the Africa–EU Parliamentary Assembly was an important step in strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and advancing the country’s development interests.