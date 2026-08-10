NBM plc flies customers to Morocco to boost Scorchers support in Morocco

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, Contributor

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, official sponsors of the Scorchers flew some of its customers and partners to Morocco to boost support for the team’s quarter-final match against Ghana at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The contingent included Automotive Products Finance Manager Linda Tembo, Member of Parliament for Blantyre Central Gerald Tasaukadala, Cabinet ministers Shadreck Namalomba and Patricia Wiskes and Principal, Secretary for Ministry of Information Harold Msusa.

The bank also sent two of its senior managers, Head of Corporate Banking Bernard Masi and Chief Risk Officer Charles Ulaya to boost the support for the Scorchers.

In an interview, Masi said as the sponsor of the Scorchers, they decided to fly the customers and partners as one way of showing gratitude to the team’s performance after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

“We are so happy with the performance of the Scorchers because they have made the nation proud in reaching this far in the competition when most people ruled them out as under-dogs. We thought we should get some of our customers and partners to come and boost the support for the Scorchers,” said Masi.

One of the customers, Tembo said she was grateful to NBM plc for the opportunity to watch the match live in Rabat.

“These are some of the lifetime opportunities that one will always cherish and I am happy that National Bank has given us that opportunity. We are here to offer our full support to the Scorchers because they have made the country proud,” said Tembo.

Tasaukadala also praised NBM plc for considering him to be part of the trip saying he will cherish the moment for a long time.

“I thank NBM plc for this opportunity but more so for taking up the challenge of sponsoring the Scorchers and supporting the development of women football in the country through its sponsorship of the NBM Women’s Premier League. Women football will develop in Malawi because of NBM support and this is evidenced by how the Scorchers have performed in this tournament,” said Tasaukadala.

The Bank also flew two customers who won the ‘Waku WAFCON’ promotion namely Donard Nyirenda and Charles Msatiyenda and an employee Halima Mangani, who won the internal staff promotion to watch the Scorchers opening match with Nigeria which the scorchers won 3-2.

The two cabinet ministers, Namalomba and Wiskes have been supporting the NBM plc WAFCON Watch Parties and attended the Lilongwe Watch party for the first match.

Blantyre City Mayor Jomo Osman, an ardent football administrator and follower has also been in Morocco supporting the Scorchers together with another Member of Parliament for Chikwawa West Susan Dossi who has sponsored herself for the trip to support the Scorchers.