Malawi’s Scorchers make historic qualification into 2027 Women World Cup

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi women football team, the Scorchers have qualified into 2027 Women World Cup in Brazil after beating Ghana in the quarterfinals of 2026 Women Africa National Cup (WAFCON).

The beating of Ghana has also made the Scorchers into the semifinals of the 2026 WAFCON.

This means Malawi face Algeria in the Semifinals of the WAFCON….