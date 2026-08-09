Malawi’s Scorchers make historic qualification into 2027 Women World Cup

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi women football team, the Scorchers have qualified into 2027 Women World Cup in Brazil after beating Ghana in the quarterfinals of 2026 Women Africa National Cup (WAFCON).
The beating of Ghana has also made the Scorchers into the semifinals of the 2026 WAFCON.
This means Malawi face Algeria in the Semifinals of the WAFCON….
Lloyd M’bwana
I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar.
Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar.
I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019.
My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.
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