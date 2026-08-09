Bullets sink Karonga:2026/27 FDH Bank Premiership

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have moved closer to the top end of the FDH Bank Premiership table after beating Chitipa United 2-0 in a tightly contested encounter at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday afternoon.

The result gave the Blantyre giants three valuable points after a match in which both sides struggled to break the deadlock for long periods.

MaraviPost Sports Desk witnessed the encounter, which attracted a sizeable crowd of Bullets supporters who turned up in large numbers to rally behind their team.

The first half produced little to separate the two sides, with both teams showing determination but failing to convert their opportunities into goals.

Bullets returned from the break with greater urgency as they searched for a breakthrough, while Chitipa United continued to defend resolutely and looked dangerous whenever they managed to move forward.

As the match entered its final stages, the pressure from Bullets began to increase, forcing Chitipa United deeper into their own half.

The decisive moment came in the 81st minute when Bullets were awarded a penalty, presenting the hosts with a golden opportunity to finally break Chitipa United’s resistance.

Blessings Mpokera stepped forward and made no mistake from the spot, sending the ball into the net to give Bullets a 1-0 advantage.

The goal changed the complexion of the match as Chitipa United were forced to abandon their defensive approach and search for an equaliser.

Two minutes later, Bullets took advantage of the opening created by their opponents as Clever Kalambo found the back of the net to double the lead.

With the second goal, Bullets effectively took control of the contest and protected their advantage until the final whistle.Mpokera was subsequently named Player of the Match after his influential performance, which was capped by the opening goal that set Bullets on course for victory.

Despite the victory, Bullets coach Wedson Nyirenda admitted to MaraviPost Sports Desk that the scoreline did not reflect the number of opportunities his players created during the match.

Nyirenda said his side could have scored as many as nine goals had they been more clinical in front of goal, describing the missed chances as an area that needed immediate improvement.

“We created many chances and, with better finishing, the game could have ended 9-0. We have to improve our finishing because these are opportunities we cannot afford to waste,” Nyirenda said.

On the other side, Chitipa United coach Kondwani Ikwanga said his team had produced a competitive performance despite conceding twice, arguing that fatigue played a major role in the defeat.

Ikwanga said his players managed to execute their game plan for much of the contest, but tiredness in the closing stages made it difficult for them to withstand Bullets’ pressure.

The victory leaves Bullets fourth in the league standings with 23 points from 12 matches, while Chitipa United remain 10th on 16 points.