2026 WAFCON: Malawi’s Scorchers storm into historic quarterfinals showdown

….Zambia 2-1 Malawi….

By Edwin Mbewe

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Scorchers have etched their names into African football history after securing a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), despite suffering a spirited 2-1 defeat to regional rivals Zambia in their final Group C encounter on Wednesday.

The defeat did little to dampen the celebrations in the Malawian camp as the Scorchers, making their debut at Africa’s biggest women’s football tournament, advanced to the knockout stage in remarkable fashion.

For Zambia, however, it was heartbreak. Although the Copper Queens claimed all three points, their victory was not enough to keep their campaign alive as they bowed out on the tournament’s tiebreaker rules.

The clash, watched by millions across the continent on SuperSport, carried enormous significance.

Zambia knew only a convincing victory would be enough to overturn the goal difference and book a place in the last eight.

They wasted no time in showing their intent.

Just seconds after kickoff, captain Barbra Banda unleashed a thunderous long-range strike that beat Malawi goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo, scoring her fifth goal of the tournament and sending the Copper Queens’ faithful into celebration.

Zambia continued to pile on the pressure and came close to doubling their lead in the 18th minute but Sikelo produced a brilliant save to deny Irene Lungu’s well-struck free-kick.

The second goal finally arrived eight minutes before halftime.

Margaret Belemu surged down the right before picking out Prisca Chilufya, who calmly slotted home to hand Zambia what appeared to be a commanding 2-0 advantage.

But champions are tested in adversity.

The Scorchers emerged from the break with renewed determination and refused to surrender. In the 71st minute, captain Tabitha Chawinga ignited hopes of a comeback when she clinically pulled one back, ensuring a nervy finish to an encounter filled with intensity and drama.

Zambia threw everything forward in search of the additional goals they desperately needed, but Malawi’s resilience stood firm.

When the final whistle sounded, the Copper Queens had won the battle, but lost the war.

In the other decisive Group C fixture, reigning champions Nigeria underlined their title credentials with a commanding 6-2 victory over Egypt, a result that ensured the Super Falcons finished the group strongly and progressed to the quarterfinals alongside Malawi.

For the Scorchers, qualification is the reward for an unforgettable group-stage campaign. The debutants announced themselves on the continental stage with a stunning 3-2 victory over defending champions Nigeria before defeating Egypt 3-1, results that laid the foundation for a historic quarterfinal berth.

At the heart of Malawi’s fairytale run have been the inspirational Chawinga sisters. Captain Tabitha Chawinga has led from the front with passion, goals and leadership, while Temwa Chawinga has dazzled with her pace, creativity and attacking brilliance, proving once again why the siblings rank among Africa’s elite footballers.

Yet this historic achievement has not been built on experience alone. A fearless new generation has risen to the occasion, with youngsters Leticia Chinyamula, Sabina Thom, Rose Kabzere and Faith Chimzimu delivering mature performances far beyond their years. Their emergence signals a bright future for Malawian women’s football.

From tournament debutants to quarterfinalists, the Scorchers have become one of the biggest stories of the 2026 WAFCON.

They have defied expectations, inspired a nation and earned the respect of the continent. Their fearless performances have captured the imagination of football fans and proved that Malawi belongs among Africa’s elite.