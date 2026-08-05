PRETORIA(MaraviPost)-It’s the end of an era for South African football as one of Bafana Bafana’s most successful coaches bids farewell. After leading the national team to their best FIFA World Cup performance to date and restoring pride in South African football, Hugo Broos has announced his resignation as head coach of Bafana Bafana.

The South African Football Association announced that Broos will not reopen his contract when it expires in July 2026. Despite being offered the opportunity to stay on until the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the 74-year-old has decided to retire from football management.

His tenure will go down as one of South Africa’s most successful in recent years. Five years ago, South Africa were underperforming in African football but departed as one of the continent’s respected teams.

Bidding Farewell After Making History

Broos departs as the coach who led South Africa to their greatest-ever FIFA World Cup accomplishment. Bafana Bafana reached the Round of 32 at the World Cup for the first time in South African history. Their heroic run ended with a defeat to Canada, but not before South Africa captured the imagination of the nation and reinvigorated FIFA World Cup fever for a new generation, at South Africa betting sites listed on Bettingtop10 South Africa.

Broos was expected by some to reconsider his retirement, but he stuck by his commitment to retire after the World Cup. Rather than remain and pursue glory at the Africa Cup of Nations, Broos decided to step down while South Africa once again has a strong team.

The Man Who Changed South African Attitudes

Few had high expectations when Broos took the reins of the South African national team in 2021.

There had been inconsistencies in results, missed tournaments and a lack of identity in South African football. Broos’s first task was making players believe in the team again. He backed young players, selected on form rather than reputation, and wasn’t scared to drop even the biggest names in South African football if they weren’t performing.

Broos Wasn’t Always Popular with Fans or Pundits

His team selection was regularly questioned, but his players proved any doubters wrong time and time again. The Belgian implemented a team ethic that worked hard for each other and became tough to beat. As his side gained confidence, South Africa became comfortable playing against Africa’s elite.

Hugo Broos will be remembered for so much more than the victories he accrued as South Africa coach. He gave South Africa:

Its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 16 years when he qualified the team for the 2026 tournament. The country’s best Africa Cup of Nations finish in over two decades when Bafana Bafana claimed third place at the 2023 tournament. It was its first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout stage appearance. He brought stability to the national team as coach, spending more time in the role than any of his predecessors.

But most importantly, he restored South Africa’s belief that they can compete with the best in the world.

Creating A Team For South Africa To Believe In

Broos didn’t build a team of superstars. Instead, he created a squad that could rival any in Africa.

Players in the South African domestic leagues were given a genuine chance to make the national team, allowing Broos to select from a more competitive pool of players.

He created a competitive team that prided itself on discipline, teamwork and working hard for each other. Players often spoke of the enjoyable team environment Broos fostered in the camp. Football in South Africa will remember Broos for assembling a team that believes it can go toe-to-toe with the best teams Africa has to offer.

The Road Ahead For Bafana Bafana

South Africa now faces the challenge of appointing a coach who can continue the progress Broos began. Taking over will not be easy. South Africa’s next coach inherits a team on the rise and will have the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to start immediately. The qualifiers open at home against Guinea, with Kenya and Eritrea also joining them in the group.

South Africa’s next coach won’t face the pressure of restoring belief in the team. But they do take over a squad that now expects to compete with Africa’s best and is dreaming of a World Cup return.

Broos Will Leave Lasting Legacy in South Africa

Hugo Broos’ impact on South African football won’t be forgotten anytime soon. He stepped into a South African squad devoid of confidence and leaves behind a team that believes it can compete with Africa’s best teams. He leaves Bafana Bafana dreaming of what could be if they have the opportunity to return to the FIFA World Cup. South Africans will remember Hugo Broos as the man who restored pride in Bafana Bafana.