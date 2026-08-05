“Minister Mbilizi’s direct involvement in fertilizer procurement is to ensure efficiency”–justifies Agriculture Ministry

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Agriculture has defended Minister Roza Mbilizi’s involvement in the fertilizer procurement process, saying her direct engagement is aimed at ensuring that smallholder farmers receive affordable and timely inputs.

This follows allegations in the social media claiming that the Ministry was pushing for a controversial fertilizer deal involving United Capital Fertilizer (UCF) of Zambia.

However, the Ministry says the Minister’s involvement is part of efforts to address long-standing challenges in fertilizer procurement, including high costs, delays in delivery and supply shortages during the farming season.

Officials say by engaging directly with fertilizer manufacturers, the Ministry can negotiate better prices, eliminate unnecessary costs associated with multiple intermediaries and ensure that procurement decisions are guided by the country’s agricultural needs.

They say direct engagement with producers also gives government better control over delivery timelines, allowing fertilizer to reach distribution centres before the start of the rainy season.

According to the Ministry, the approach will help reduce exposure to international price fluctuations by allowing government to negotiate bulk purchases directly with manufacturers.

The Ministry says the process does not mean bypassing procurement laws, but rather finding a more efficient way of securing fertilizer while remaining within the legal framework.

The process involves several stages, including identifying manufacturers, conducting negotiations, assessing supplier capacity, seeking legal guidance, obtaining approval from relevant authorities and ensuring compliance with procurement regulations.

Officials say any final agreement must go through the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) and other required oversight mechanisms before implementation.

The Ministry argues that previous fertilizer procurement arrangements have often faced challenges due to delays, logistical bottlenecks and increased costs caused by multiple layers within the supply chain.

Through the direct factory procurement model, fertilizer would move from manufacturers to designated distribution points, reducing unnecessary delays and ensuring farmers receive inputs within the required period.

The Ministry has since maintained that the focus of the initiative is not on benefiting individuals, but on improving the efficiency of fertilizer delivery and protecting smallholder farmers who depend on government-supported input programmes.