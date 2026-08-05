7 Sustainable Food Stores to Visit in Cape Town

Cape Town isn’t just a city of stunning beaches and mountains; it’s also home to businesses that make sustainable living easy. From plastic-free grocery stores and refill stations to organic farm shops and vibrant local-produce markets, there are plenty of places to make your weekly shop do a little good for the planet.

Here are some stores making an impact in the city:

Nude Foods

If you’re curious about low-waste shopping, Nude Foods is the perfect place to start. As Cape Town’s first plastic-free grocery store, it helped many locals discover the concept of shopping without disposable packaging. Bring your own containers, or borrow reusable ones in-store, and fill them with everything from grains, nuts, and spices to coffee, oils, and pantry staples. Alongside locally produced foods, non-GMO products, and eco-friendly household essentials, it’s a shopping experience that encourages buying only what you need and reducing waste.

Location: 5 Constitution Street, Zonnebloem, Cape Town

Website: nudefoods.co

Organic Route

Organic Route has become a trusted destination for shoppers seeking organic, natural, and thoughtfully sourced products. The store makes healthier, more conscious choices easier by offering a carefully selected range of fresh produce, pantry essentials, health foods, and eco-friendly products. With a focus on quality ingredients and responsible sourcing, Organic Route makes it easy to shop consciously, from pantry staples to natural alternatives for your home.

Location: Shop B2, Mainstream Shopping Centre, corner of Princess and Main Road, Hout Bay

Email: alex@gardenroutegoodies.co.za

Komati Foods

For more than 30 years, Komati Foods has been a trusted destination for quality nuts, seeds, grains, dried fruit and healthy snacks. This family-run business has earned a loyal following for its commitment to ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients. Many shoppers come to stock up on bulk grains, legumes, dried fruit and other pantry essentials, making it an affordable way to buy exactly what you need while reducing unnecessary packaging.

Location: 74 Lower Main Road, Observatory

Website: komatifoods.co.za

Organic Zone

If you’re looking to do your grocery shop in one place, Organic Zone ticks all the boxes. The shelves are stocked with organic groceries, fresh seasonal produce and locally sourced products, much of which is supplied by Western Cape farmers and producers. The team is big on sustainability, from responsible sourcing to environmentally conscious practices. Don’t leave without trying a freshly brewed cup of coffee or a sweet treat from the bakery.

Location: Corner Main Road and Putter Road, Lakeside

Website: organiczone.co.za

The Green Tap

Welcome to the HQ of REfill. REuse. REduce. REcycle. REvolution! Best known as a refill store for household and personal care products, it encourages customers to refill their own containers rather than buy new packaging, helping to reduce the amount of single-use plastic that ends up in landfill. Beyond its refill stations, you’ll also find a curated selection of botanical essences and oils, handmade natural soaps, green living essentials, pet products and a handful of pantry items to make low-waste living that little bit easier.

Location: Shop 35 B West Coast Village Shopping Centre, Sandown Road, Sunningdale

Website: thegreentap.co.za

Metro Organics

Metro Organics brings shoppers closer to the source of their food. What began as a small greengrocer in Noordhoek Farm Village has grown into a favourite for fresh organic produce, supplying local households, restaurants, and retailers with seasonal fruit and veg. Much of what’s on the shelves is grown on the nearby farm on Sleepy Hollow Lane using no-dig organic farming methods that help protect soil health and biodiversity. If you can’t make it to the store, delivery is available.

Location: The Noordhoek Farm Village Corner of Village Lane and Noordhoek Main Road, Noordhoek

Website: www.facebook.com/MetroOrganics/

All Things Earthly

Shopping sustainably doesn’t have to be complicated, as All Things Earthly proves. Browse fresh, organic produce, pantry staples, and ethically sourced meat and dairy, all selected for quality and environmental responsibility. The store champions local farmers and producers, making it easy to fill your basket with food that’s good for you while supporting businesses that care about the planet.

Location: Corner of Village Lane and Noordhoek Main Road, Noordhoek

Website: allthingsearthly.co.za/

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