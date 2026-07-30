Your Neighbourhood Guide to Melkbosstrand

Craving a seaside escape with endless adventure, incredible food and something for everyone? Head to Melkbosstrand. Just 30 km north of Cape Town, this relaxed coastal gem offers spectacular beaches, a buzzing restaurant scene and plenty to see and do. Named after the indigenous milk bush that grows across the surrounding dunes, Melkbosstrand’s natural beauty is woven into its identity.

Here’s everything you can do in Melkbosstrand on your next visit:

Where to Play

Melkbosstrand Beach

With soft white sand, excellent summer swimming conditions, and spectacular views of Table Mountain across the bay, it’s easy to spend an entire day here. The beach is also popular for surfing, kitesurfing, beach walks, and sunset watching.

Location: Beach Road, Melkbosstrand

Atlantic Beach Golf Course

Golf enthusiasts will enjoy a round at Atlantic Beach Golf Course, one of the Cape’s most scenic courses. Set among indigenous fynbos and with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Table Mountain, the estate also features padel, a pro shop, a driving range and practice facilities, professional coaching, and a clubhouse with the Milkwood Deli, Sunbird Restaurant, and Links Bar. Keep an eye out for local wildlife that often wanders across the fairways.

Location: 1 Fairway Drive, Atlantic Beach Estate, Melkbosstrand

Website: atlanticbeachestate.co.za/

S.W.A.T Laser Tag Cape Town

S.W.A.T Laser Tag Cape Town is the perfect destination for thrill-seekers and adventure lovers. Battle it out across exciting outdoor arenas in action-packed laser tag games, or turn up the adrenaline with paintball. With team challenges, daring obstacles, and plenty of excitement, it’s ideal for friends, families, and corporate groups.

Location: R27 Highway, Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, 7441

Website: www.swatlasertag.co.za/

Melkbossie Farm Animal Sanctuary

From cuddly animals to mini-golf and pony rides, Melkbossie is packed with fun for the whole family. Meet rabbits, sheep and goats, let the little ones run wild in the play area, and see who comes out on top in a friendly putt-putt showdown. Between the excitement, recharge with coffee and tasty bites from the café, or grab some approved animal feed and make a few four-legged friends along the way.

Location: 8FC8+6F, Cape Farms

Website: www.melkbossie.co.za/

Melkbos Family Market

The Melkbos Family Market is a weekend market celebrating community and local produce. Browse handcrafted goods, sample produce, eat your way through the food stalls, pick up gifts, and enjoy live entertainment. The market runs on Saturdays from 3pm to 8pm and on Sundays from 9am to 3pm.

Location: 1 Robben Road, Melkbosstrand

Website: www.facebook.com/melkbosmarket/

Ice Cream at Tube Wave

Tube Wave’s bright blue and purple building is hard to miss. This local favourite serves freshly brewed coffee and ice cream. The beach is just a few steps away, where you can watch surfers take on the waves while you enjoy your coffee or a sweet treat.

Location: Beach Rd, Melkbosstrand

Where to Eat

Damhuis

Tucked right on the beach, this charming spot has stood here since the 1700s. Damhuis means “House by the Dam” in Afrikaans, a nod to the old dam that once stood nearby. Now, enjoy front-row seats to some of the best sunsets you’ll ever see. The menu features South African cuisine, with a strong focus on fresh seafood and timeless favourites. It’s no wonder visitors from across the globe keep coming back.

Location: 32 Beach Road, Melkbosstrand.

Website: www.diedamhuis.co.za

The Melkbos Kitchen

With its seasonal menu and relaxed coastal atmosphere, The Melkbos Kitchen is all about enjoying good food at a slower pace. Set just a short walk from the beach, it’s the perfect spot for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The menu showcases fresh, locally inspired dishes that change with the seasons, offering diners something new to look forward to throughout the year.

Location: 47 5th Avenue, Melkbosstrand

Website: melkboskitchen.co.za/

I Love Melkies

For casual beachfront dining, I Love Melkies is hard to beat. Overlooking the beach, it serves everything from pizzas and burgers to fresh seafood and refreshing cocktails. Parents can sit back and enjoy the ocean views while little ones stay entertained in the indoor and outdoor play areas, complete with jungle gyms, slides, a sandpit, climbing features, and an arcade room.

Location: Shop 9, Mira Mar Centre, 26 Beach Road, Melkbosstrand

Website: www.ilovemelkies.co.za/

Seafood Lapa Melkbosstrand

If you’re in the mood for fresh seafood after a day at the beach, Seafood Lapa Melkbosstrand offers everything from seafood platters and sushi to grilled favourites. The atmosphere is relaxed, portions generous, and there’s no rush to leave.

Location: 1 Beach Road, Melkbosstrand, Cape Town

Website: seafoodlapa.co.za/

Ou Meul Melkbosstrand

A road trip along the West Coast is not complete without a stop at Ou Meul Melkbosstrand. Part of the much-loved local bakery and café group, this branch is perfect for a generous breakfast, great coffee, or one of its freshly baked pastries or artisan bread. Families will also appreciate the dedicated children’s play area, making it an easy stop for parents travelling with little ones.

Location: Birkenhead Shopping Centre, Otto du Plessis Drive, Melkbosstrand, Cape Town

Website: oumeul.co.za/

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