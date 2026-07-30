“I won’t apologise to Chipungu, let him sue”-Namiwa fires back

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has challenged Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu to take legal action against him, insisting that his organisation will neither apologise nor retract its allegations.

Namiwa said a court case would provide an opportunity for Malawians to scrutinise the minister’s wealth and financial dealings through evidence presented before the court.

The remarks follow a demand by Chipungu, through his lawyer Kwima Mchizi, giving CDEDI 48 hours to retract and apologise for what the minister describes as defamatory statements made during a press conference on July 27.

According to the demand letter, CDEDI alleged that Chipungu purchased seven vehicles worth MK2.8 billion after becoming a minister, was constructing a hotel beyond his known sources of income, and was linked to land transactions involving Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) Development Limited (ADL). Chipungu has rejected the allegations as false and defamatory.

Responding to the ultimatum, Namiwa remained defiant.

“Demanding accountability from a public officer is never, and shall never be, defamation. Therefore, we will not apologise or retract. Should he decide to go to court, that will be a golden opportunity for us and Malawians to obtain all the relevant documents,” Namiwa said.

Chipungu maintains that he only acquired two duty-free vehicles after becoming a Member of Parliament and that both purchases were financed through bank loans available to MPs. He has denied all other allegations, describing them as baseless and damaging to his reputation.

The minister has warned that if CDEDI fails to apologise and withdraw the allegations within the 48-hour deadline, he will proceed with legal action.

The dispute now appears headed for the courts, where both parties could be required to substantiate their claims with evidence.