BEAM Trust dates private schools on improved sanitation, hygiene’ drive campaign

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In its quest to improve sanitation and hygiene across the country, Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust has also engaged private schools under umbrella Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA).

The engaged aims at incorporating key stakeholders to ensure lasting change towards improved sanitation and hygiene drive campaign.

This comes barely a week after BEAM Trust dated Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM) leadership in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the meeting, BEAM Trust representative Dr. Fannie Kachale said the engagement builds on the momentum created by the successful launch of the My Clean School, My Pride campaign in May.

She said preparations are now at an advanced stage for the rollout of sanitation competitions in schools beginning in September, aimed at encouraging learners to embrace cleanliness as a way of life.

“As schools prepare to reopen in September, BEAM thought of engaging ISAMA executive to strengthen sanitation and hygiene standards in learning institutions.

“With schools currently closed for the end-of-year break, the period presents an opportunity for education stakeholders to reflect on the past academic year and prepare for the next”, adds Dr Kachale.

She explains further, “This remains the vision of Her Excellency the First Lady, Prof. Gertrude Mutharika, Patron of BEAM Trust, who has consistently championed the importance of ensuring that school-going children learn in clean, safe environments and are protected from preventable diseases associated with poor hygiene”.

Therefore, ISAMA President Wycliffe Chimwendo assures BEAM Trust of total commitment in the implementation of the campaign.

Chimwendo assures, “ISAMA reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with BEAM in cultivating a culture of cleanliness among learners, emphasizing that good hygiene habits developed in schools will extend to homes, communities, and the nation as a whole”.

In the working relationship, BEAM and ISAMA are using this window to map out practical interventions that will create cleaner, healthier, and safer learning environments for learners when classes resume.

The My Clean School, My Pride campaign, launched by the First Lady, seeks to reduce preventable diseases by promoting improved sanitation in schools while inspiring a generation that values cleanliness and environmental responsibility.