Malawi’s Scorchers humiliate defending Champions Nigeria’ Super Falcons: 2026 WAFCON

….Malawi 3-2 Nigeria

….Temwa Chawinga nets brace

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi produced one of the biggest shocks of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON Morocco 2026) by defeating Nigeria 3-2 in a dramatic encounter.

The Scorchers displayed determination, discipline, and clinical finishing to overcome the nine-time African champions in a memorable match played in Morocco.

The breakthrough came in the 73rd minute when captain Temwa Chawinga broke the deadlock with a composed finish to give Malawi a deserved 1-0 lead.

The goal rewarded the Scorchers for their persistence and shifted the momentum firmly in their favour.

Malawi doubled their advantage seven minutes later through Tabitha Chawinga, who found the back of the net in the 80th minute to make it 2-0.

The goal put the Scorchers in a commanding position as they moved closer to a famous victory.

With 90 minutes completed, the fourth official signalled eight minutes of added time.

However, Nigeria’ Super Falcons responded in the third minute of stoppage time, converting a penalty to reduce the deficit to 2-1 and set up a tense finish.

However, Malawi responded almost immediately.

In the 90+5th minute, Temwa Chawinga scored her second goal of the match to restore the Scorchers’ two-goal advantage and make it 3-1, seemingly putting the result beyond doubt.

Nigeria struck again deep into stoppage time to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Malawi remained composed and held on until the final whistle.

The victory marked one of the greatest results in the history of Malawi women’s football, with Temwa Chawinga’s brace and Tabitha Chawinga’s goal securing a famous triumph over one of Africa’s most successful teams at WAFCON Morocco 2026.

Nigeria are the defending champions as next game face Zambia as Malawi will entertain Egypt.